NICKMERCS hints at a shift from Twitch to YouTube streaming, reveals he "signed a beefer"

A noteworthy number of streamers have recently been shifting from Twitch to YouTube streaming, and the latest to join this list might be Twitch giant NICKMERCS. Call of Duty star NICKMERCS hinted at making a shift to YouTube streaming like many of his co-streamers have been doing lately during a recent stream.

While the streamer has not exactly named YouTube explicitly, the community is guessing the most. Viewers can watch NICKMERCS speak about this from 13:27 in the following video.

NICKMERCS revealed that he has signed what can only be described as the biggest deal of his life in the stream.

“I can’t tell you guys too much, but I just signed the biggest deal of my life… the biggest deal. This is like, the kind of deal that’s not about you anymore. It’s about your family, your friends, all that sh*t, you know? So, we’re making moves. Huge, huge moves.”

NICKMERCS hints at a shift from Twitch streaming

While NICKMERCS seemed pretty excited about the deal, unfortunately, he could not reveal much about it yet. However, with the amount he has hyped up the news and the magnitude of what he claims it is, the only possible guess can be that he is shifting to YouTube streaming.

NICKMERCS has been streaming on Twitch since 2010 and has streamed on the platform religiously for the past 11 years, where he has now garnered 6.2 million followers, apart from 69k subscribers. However, it is noteworthy that the streamer has a YouTube channel with over four million subscribers. Therefore, he won't really have to build a community again if he decides to switch to YouTube.

Other big streamers such as Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, and Lazar Beam have also shifted over to YouTube streaming from Twitch, claiming that the creative freedom on YouTube is a rather attractive deal to turn down.

Nick seems quite optimistic about the deal and the year ahead of him. He is also pretty sure his fans are going to be just as excited about the news.

“It’s good, great things. You guys are gonna love it. I can’t go over details yet, but soon, trust me. It’s been a big year, and next year is going to be even bigger."

Well, the announcement has gotten his fans extremely hyped, and they can't wait for Nick to reveal more details.

Edited by Srijan Sen