Call of Duty Twitch streamer NICKMERCS signs a 3-year extension with FaZe Clan 

Nick Kolcheff, aka NICKMERCS, has officially signed a 3-year extension with FaZe Clan.

The 29-year-old streamer is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with 4.3 million followers. He is known for streaming Fortnite in the past and most recently, Call of Duty: Warzone where he is considered one of the top streamers in the game. Having left 100 Thieves in 2019, NICKMERCS joined FaZe Clan in a major move and gradually went on to become one of their most notable faces.

Hence it comes as no surprise that FaZe would want to keep hold of one of their biggest content creators:

FaZe Clan is one of the biggest and most popular esports organisations in the industry at the moment, and their trajectory has been growing from strength to strength over the past few years.

NICKMERC's recent contract extension is sure to bolster and extend FaZe's stature as one of the most viable and successful gaming stables.

FaZe Clan x NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS' growth over the last few years has been monumental as he has consistently been raking in views by the million.

Apart from Twitch, he also has 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and another 1.5 million on Twitter. Moreover, with the recent growth of Call of Duty: Warzone as one of the the top battle-royale games, NICKMERCS has been right at the top of his game.

NICKMERCS' Twitch stream statistics (Image Credits: twitchtracker.com)

As reported by Forbes, NICKMERCS shared his views on his new contract extension with FaZe Clan:

"I’m thrilled to extend my partnership with FaZe because they recognise and support the content we produce daily on Twitch and YouTube for our growing online community. The years ahead offer both FaZe and me a chance to continue to be at the forefront of gaming’s growth, and I can’t wait to see how the millions of our combined fans would react to everything ahead."

Lee Trink, the CEO of FaZe Clan, also spoke positively about NICKMERCS' influence as one of their top content creators:

"Nick has reached legendary status in the gaming world. Through immense talent and an incredible work ethic, he’s become one of the most admired streamers in the world. Nick’s resigning with FaZe is a proud moment for us."

"He and MFAM have become an important part of the FaZe Clan family, and Nick has become a terrific role model not just to other FaZe members but the gaming community at large."

Having said that, NICKMERCS continues to be the face of FaZe Clan where he currently finds himself at the pinnacle of the gaming industry, and he's only just getting started.