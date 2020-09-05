FaZe Clan's open recruitment challenge offers $20,000 to gamers and non-gamers

FaZe Clan is arguably the most popular esports and entertainment organization in the world. Since 2010, FaZe Clan has been grinding through the ranks of some of the most high profile esports tournaments. They have teams and players in CS: GO, COD, PUBG, and Fortnite. Originally a sniping clan in Call of Duty, FaZe has now become a juggernaut in the gaming industry.

In the latest development, the FaZe Clan is recruiting once again. They are looking to change the lives of a handful of individuals by bringing them into the team. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and is sure to see thousands upon thousands of submissions.

What is #FAZE5?

In the past, FaZe Clan has held several recruitment challenges, which have been dubbed as #FAZE5. This is due to the total number of new members recruited by the end of the challenge, five. Anyone over the age of 11 is eligible to enter the recruitment challenge, and it is not just for streamers and gamers.

Do YOU want to join FaZe Clan?



The official #FAZE5 Recruitment Challenge in partnership with @GFuelEnergy & @NissanUSA is now OPEN. Hit the link below for all the details... and good luck!



📺 https://t.co/eHbEMioTmT pic.twitter.com/DVjJvvLl5s — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 4, 2020

The recruitment challenge is open to content creators of all kinds. Whether you make Tik Toks, do arts and crafts, or destroy the competition in COD: Warzone, #FAZE5 is open to you. It has been stated by FaZe Clan several times that they want every type of content creator to submit an entry for the recruitment challenge.

How do you enter #FAZE5?

Several steps need to be followed if somebody wants to enter the #FAZE5 challenge. Content creators need to submit video content that was created between September 4, 2020 and September 18, 2020. It then needs to be shared on either Twitter or YouTube with the hashtag #FAZE5 or FaZe 5 in the title, respectively. A registration form must be filled out on the FaZe Clan website as well.

Advertisement

What do the new FaZe Clan members get?

- $20,000 signing bonus from @GFuelEnergy with a GFuel sponsorship deal



- @NissanUSA car for the first winner



Who's it going to be? #FAZE5 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 4, 2020

Not only do the five winners of the recruitment challenge get to join FaZe Clan, there are some perks that come with it. FaZe Clan has partnered with GFuel to provide a deal worth $100,000 for the five winners. That means, each person chosen will get a $20,000 signing bonus.

GFuel will also have unique sponsorship opportunities prepared for all of the #FAZE5 winners.

Alongside all of that, the first publicly announced winner of #FAZE5 will get another massive bonus. FaZe Clan will be giving that person a brand new Nissan vehicle. All of this, plus the chance to simply be a FaZe Clan member is going to motivate many individuals to create the best content they ever have.

Just make sure all the rules are read and steps are followed as mentioned, and you could be the next FaZe Clan member.