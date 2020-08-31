LeBron James' son Bronny signs for E-Sports giants Faze Clan following in the footsteps of NBA star Ben Simmons

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been in terrific form in the NBA bubble. After losing the first game of the playoff series against Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers made an incredible comeback and won four back to back games to win the series. The Lakers are one of the contenders for the NBA championship.

Bronny James signs for E-sports team FaZe Clan

It has been announced that LeBron James' son Bronny has joined the E-sports and gaming organization FaZe Clan. The organization made an announcement today through their Twitter account. Bronny is LeBron's eldest son and is a highly-touted prospect, ranked No. 24 in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings. He is also an avid gamer, which explains FaZe Clan getting him on board.

FaZe Clan has over 40 streamers on its roster, as well as competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Counter Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, FIFA, Fortnite and VALORANT.

FaZe Clan also boasts of other high profile stars like Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and Miami Heat centre Meyers Leonard.

LeBron James admits he thought about leaving the NBA bubble several times

Life in the NBA bubble can be hard, even when you are LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. The NBA legend has revealed to the media that he has thought about leaving the bubble since he arrived in July. He quoted -

"I've had numerous nights and days thinking about leaving the bubble," James said. "I think everyone has. I don't think there's one person that has not had a mind that said 'oh, I've got to get the hell out of here.' ... It probably crosses my mind once a day. For sure."

It is not that of a surprise, considering LeBron James had admitted missing his family earlier. With the LA Lakers being expected to go all the way to the NBA finals, LeBron James will have to be in the bubble till October.

"This moment will be so much bigger than us playing basketball." - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/obr43bYcGX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 30, 2020

The LA Lakers will be facing one of Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder in the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

