NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks looking to right the wrong by signing their former star player

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. The teams will go into the off-season having assets to make NBA trades with the recent conclusion of the draft lottery. The New York Knicks will be one of the teams who will be willing to make an NBA trade in the offseason.

New York Knicks targetting Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden

According to NY Post, the New York Knicks are planning to bring NBA legend Carmelo Anthony back to the Madison Square Garden. The sharpshooting power forward is popular amongst the New York Knicks fans and the organization.

Currently, Carmelo Anthony plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. The New York Knicks finished last in the western conference this season. Anthony was an NBA All-star multiple times during his stint with New York Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony had expressed his desire to stay in Portland for the upcoming NBA season. He quoted-

“Especially having this experience now and kind of just getting my feet wet, coming in and being who I am and staying true to myself. I really hope that it can be Portland at the end of the day where we give ourselves a chance to keep this team together, get guys healthy and get another run at it.”

Carmelo Anthony's Trail Blazers got knocked out by the LA Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers won the series 4-1 as the Trail Blazers missed star point guard Damian Lillard in the fifth game.

LeBron James shares an emotional post describing his friendship with Carmelo Anthony

In an Instagram post, LeBron James turned back the time by sharing a photo of him and Carmelo Anthony. The picture got clicked during the game between the Blazers and the Lakers. LeBron James expressed his delight at playing with Carmelo Anthony for 20 years and emphasised on the fact that he never takes these moments for granted. Carmelo Anthony and James are sharing a laugh and a hug in the images.

