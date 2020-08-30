NBA News Update: P.J. Tucker part of an NBA investigation for head-butting Dennis Schroeder, Bucks superstar with high praise for George Hill

The NBA playoffs have seen some bizarre incidents that happen in the last few days. From George Hill missing the national anthem during a playoff game to Dennis Schroeder getting head-butted by P.J. Tucker, it's safe to say that things have started to heat up in the NBA bubble.

OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroeder and Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker part of NBA investigation regarding events that transpired in game five

The Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead in the fifth game of the first-round series against the OKC Thunder. James Harden was unplayable on the night and the Rockets welcomed Russell Westbrook from injury. In a bizarre incident, OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroeder grazed P.J. Tucker in the nether region in the third quarter. P.J. Tucker responded by fouling Dennis Schroder and head butting him. Both the player got ejected immediately by the referees.

According to reports, P.J. Tucker could face further action from the league. On the other hand, Schroeder might get away with no punishment due to his teammate Chris Paul being the president of the NBA Players Association.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo appreciates George Hill for making a statement

In an unthinkable gesture to indicate protest against the James Blake incident, the Milwaukee Bucks chose to stay in their locker room ahead of their game against Orlando Magic. Guard George Hill was responsible for introducing the idea to other players who agreed on going ahead with the plan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has come out to show his support for George Hill. In an interview given to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, he said-

"Don’t you second guess. Don’t you ever forget what you did. This is big, man. Just being a part of it and when I saw you lead the team and doing the right thing and saying you’re not playing because you want things to be right."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks progressed to the second round of NBA playoffs by beating Orlando Magic. They will face eastern conference rivals Miami Heat in the second round.

