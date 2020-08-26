Top 5 competitive Fortnite players

Fortnite is still considered by many to be one of the biggest esports titles in the world. It most certainly is the biggest competitive battle royale available. For several years, Fortnite has delivered high octane competitive gameplay. The action and the prize money has been plenty.

The game has changed the lives of so many players. It has allowed casual gamers to transform into big name streamers and well-known professionals. The most popular doesn't always mean they are the best, though. The players need to prove that on the island.

Top competitive Fortnite players — August 2020

#5 - Mongraal

(Image Credit: Esporfix)

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson is one of best up and coming Fortnite stars from the United Kingdom. At age 13, he was recruited into his first Fortnite esports organization. He picked up several 1st place finishes in the weekly Fortnite Championship Series in 2019.

Alongside that, multiple 2nd and 3rd place finishes were spread out across his career. Moongraal is a young and hungry performer, currently representing Europe's division of FaZe Clan. He continues to compete on a regular basis through 2020.

#4 – Tfue

(Image Credit: FaZe Clan)

Speaking of FaZe Clan, a former member in the form of Tfue, has been a competitive Fortnite staple since the very early days. Turner “Tfue” Tenney is one of the most well-known names in all of Fortnite, across competition and general streaming of the game.

Regardless of his legal battles with FaZe Clan, Tfue did not allow that to slow him down. Although he finished 67th during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, Tfue has so many other competitive events on his resume, winning and placing decently in the majority of them.

#3 – Clix

(Image Credit: EssentiallySport)

Cody “Clix” Conrod is the youngest player on the list. At only 15 years old, Clix has accomplished so much. Recently, he went through some real life issues with swatting and his mental health. He opened up about it on stream, but it hasn't stopped him from performing at a high level.

Most recently, he came out with a squad victory in the Champion Trio Cash Cup for Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 5. 1st place has been a familiar spot for Clix, with four total throughout events in 2020.

#2 - Benjyfishy

(Image Credit: NRG Esports)

Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish is another young player from the United Kingdom. He ranks just above Mongraal as the best EU Fortnite player. He is certainly a fan favorite. At the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, he placed 25th in Solo and 14th in Duo. Throughout 2020, he has only gotten better.

Benjyfishy has a multitude of 1st place finishes throughout the 2020 Summer in weekly Fortnite competitive events. No one on this list has more potential than Benjyfishy. As a teenager, he could easily play Fortnite throughout its life cycle and end the game as the most dominant player it has seen.

#1 – Bugha

(Image Credit: EssentiallySport)

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is the only correct choice to be #1 on this list. Everyone knows that Bugha is the first ever Fortnite World Cup Solo winner. In July of 2019, the young man shocked the world and took home a $3 million prize.

Since then he has regularly streamed on Twitch and gained quite the following. He continues to compete in Fortnite, placing quite well in the majority of events he participates in. Needless to say, Bugha will be considered the best until another Fortnite World Cup comes around and someone upsets him for the number one spot.