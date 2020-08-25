The top 5 Fortnite streamers in 2020

Fortnite is definitely not what it once was on Twitch or YouTube. Going from 200,000 concurrent viewers all time to 100,000 doesn't mean the game is dead by any means, but is a tad bit alarming. Nonetheless, there are still thousands of dedicated viewers and streamers enjoying Fortnite every day.

If you're one of these viewers, then you might already know your favorite streamers to watch. However, 2020 has seen more and more such content creators leave the game, so you might need a refresher on who is the best to watch.

Five best Fortnite streamers

#5 - SypherPK

When it comes to OG Fortnite streamers, there are perhaps none better than Ali "SypherPK" Hassan. The Twitch broadcaster began playing Fortnite back when the title was first released and hasn't stopped since. While it's true he dabbles in other games, he's still a premier destination for educational Fortnite content.

#4 - Aqua

Recognized as one of the best players in the world, David "Aqua" W is next up on our list. One half of the famed Fortnite World Cup duo, Aqua still streams the battle royale title consistently and participates in most competitive events. His gameplay is entertaining as it is, but Aqua also does some decent commentary over his gameplay.

#3 - Dakotaz

Another long-time streamer, Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman is number three on this list. One of the only OG streamers to not take a break from Fortnite, Dakotaz recently revamped his entire Twitch stream, which only gives viewers more of a reason to watch him. His snipes, funny commentary, and now-revamped stream earn him a spot on this list.

#2 - BenjyFishy

Benjy David "BenjyFishy" Fish nearly misses out on the number one spot through no fault of his own. Benjy is a terrific streamer on Twitch and is considered one of the top competitive players in the world at only 16 years of age. He qualifies for nearly every major event and is just a great streamer to watch in general.

#1 - Bugha

How could the reigning Fortnite World Cup champion not make the top spot on this list? In 2020, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is still going strong on Twitch, and often holds the most viewers in the Fortnite category. His gameplay is stellar, his humor witty, and he's overall a great streamer to watch no matter what kind of content you're looking for.