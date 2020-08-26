Fortnite Pro Clix opening up about his mental health will do good for the gaming community

Cody “Clix” Conrod is professional Fortnite player for NRG Esports. The 15-year-old has made quite a name for himself with over 2 million Twitch followers and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. At such a young age, in a game that more than likely has years still left on its life, the sky is the limit for Clix. His earnings are all but guaranteed to continue piling up.

With his new found fame, however, he is in the spotlight of the streaming world much like an everyday celebrity. Streamers are bound to succumb to the pressure of stardom at some point. Clix is not immune to that. In a recent Twitch stream, the Fortnite pro came very close to having a mental breakdown.

(Image Credit: NRG Esports)

Fortnite pro Clix opens up about his mental health

Fame of any kind at any age can amount to unforeseen pressure. Clix stated that he is constantly subjected to that pressure. As one of the top players in Fortnite, he is expected to perform well at all times. A bad game or showing in a tournament and he feels people would turn on him. Not to mention playing for an organization. Playing Fornite for NRG adds more to the already lingering pressure to be the best.

He admits that he cries and feels depressed, especially if he doesn't perform well. Going on, he mentions a recent “swatting” incident that occurred. “Swatting” is a disgusting act when someone calls the police and informs them of a false incident at someone's residence.

Several “swatting” attempts have ended in death. This has happened three times to Clix. He relays that he doesn't know how to explain to his family why there are guns in their faces due to the prank call.

The young man reaches a realization that this world may not be all it is cracked up to be. He constantly reminds his viewers that money isn't everything. Fame is not the number one thing to achieve in life. He expresses uncertainty of who is a real friend or not due to the money and fame.

Why Clix opening up is good for the entire gaming community

Of course, there are bad apples in every bunch. When a celebrity addresses issues in their life, the first thing those individuals mention is their wealth and status. They seem to think that because they have millions of dollars or millions of followers on social media, that they are immune to the stresses of life.

That's just not the case. Thankfully, Clix's situation has seen an outpouring of positive responses. First and foremost, he is still a child. Children are the future of the world. If he is able to open up and express how he is feeling without fear of backlash, that should be celebrated.

More and more streamers of younger ages are becoming popular and this can certainly give them hope. Being a teenager can be one of the most stressful times of a person's life and it is nice to see Clix open up. The gaming community can use this as an example. This should be a moment that brings people together. There is no harm in in discussing mental health. There is no harm in opening up or seeking help.