Fortnite Pro 'Clix' swatted for the third time, expresses his disbelief on Twitter

Cody Conrod, better known by his alias ‘Clix’, is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and a professional Fortnite player. He is fifteen years old, and plays for the NRG Fortnite team. Further, he has around 1.8 million followers on Twitch, and 934 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

In the past, Cody has been ‘swatted’ twice during his Fortnite live streams. The term ‘Swatting’ refers to a prank in which a person calls authorities and tells them about a fake crime that has been committed or is being committed at a particular location, most often a house.

Credit: knowyourmeme.com

To engage in ‘swatting’ is a crime, and perpetrators have been sent to prison for up to twenty years in the past. It is a fairly common occurrence in the gaming world, and many Fortnite streamers including Tfue have been ‘swatted’ in the past. With Clix however, this was not the first time something like this has happened.

Credit: instagram.com

Fortnite Pro ‘Clix’ has been swatted a total of three times now.

As previously mentioned, Clix has been swatted twice while streaming Fortnite live. The first incident occurred in October 2019. His team was in the middle of a Fortnite tournament, and he had to leave mid-way when he realized that his house was swarming with authorities. You can watch the video of the incident below.

As you can see, he stops playing for around ten minutes, then comes back and explains what exactly happened. His team however, goes on to win the game they were playing. Regardless, he appears scared and shaken. He posted the following on Twitter back then.

Swatting is so disgusting, whats the point of it. — Clix (@ClixHimself) October 27, 2019

Advertisement

The second incident happened earlier this year. This time, he appears less scared, and mutters “I am getting swatted. I got to go”, before leaving the room. Upon his return a few minutes later, he appears frustrated, and says that “he doesn’t get the point behind it.” He goes on to explain that he is only 15, and it is a scary experience for him each time.

You can watch the incident and his reaction below. As you can see, the incident took place merely an hour after he was talking about the first Swatting incident.

Now, on the 25th of July, Clix posted the following on his Twitter account:

just got swatted off-stream, wow. — Clix (@ClixHimself) July 25, 2020

He says that he got swatted for a third time, albeit this time it was not on live stream.

Credit: twitter.com

Fans were quick to react, and expressed their solidarity in large numbers.

Credit: twitter.com

Others encouraged him to go to the police station and tell them to ignore calls that might be to send them to his residence.

Credit: twitter.com

Regardless, swatting is a crime, and can have quite a bit of emotional and mental toll on the victim and his family. Hence, it should simply never be done.