Top 5 Fortnite organizations

Fortnite has ruled the world of esports for a long time. The only game it seems to trail is League of Legends and that is a completely different beast. As soon as Epic Games announced their intentions on supporting Fortnite competitive play, players in the scene became a must have.

Esports organizations quickly began signing the best of the best. Suddenly organizations known for spending their resources on games such as Call of Duty were laser-focused on Fortnite. Ever since, Fortnite players have represented different organizations proudly, earning them recognition and money in the process.

5 best esports organizations that compete in Fortnite

#5 – Lazarus

(Image Credit: Lazarus Esports)

Lazarus is probably unheard of compared to the other organizations that top the list. Regardless, they deserve a spot in the top 5. They were the number one Fortnite team in terms of earnings in 2019. Strange times have fallen on the Canada-based organization though.

It seems their entire Fortnite roster moved on. Wolfiez and Rojo placed second at the Fortnite World Cup Duos and since then, Wolfiez was making a big name for himself. Now, Lazarus’ future seems uncertain. Will they be able to assemble another Fortnite squad and maintain their supremacy? One would certainly hope so.

#4 – Team Liquid

(Image Credit: Team Liquid)

Team Liquid is one of the more well-known organizations across all of esports. It’s no wonder why they quickly added a Fortnite roster. The entire roster of players can be rotated in and out and still be strong. With the likes of Fiber, Mitr0, 72hrs, and Poach, they have held their own in Fortnite.

They have not racked up the earnings as much as some other teams, but that is simply because of their smaller total amount of tournaments. They play less, but when they do enter a competition, they always have placed well. No doubt, they are tough to play against.

#3 – Faze Clan

(Image Credit: FaZe Clan)

FaZe Clan might win the popularity contest when it comes to esports organizations. It seems like everyone has played for them at some point. FaZe Clan has no problem signing some of the biggest names when it comes to streaming or competitive gaming, especially in Fortnite.

Players such as Nate Hill, Diggy, and Tennp0 round out the deepest roster in all of competitive Fortnite. There are big things in the future for FaZe Clan’s Fortnite team. The strong showings they have had are just the beginning.

#2 – Sentinels

(Image Credit: Sentinels)

Sentinels’ Fortnite roster gets to boast about one thing that no other organization can. They are home to the first, and currently only, Fortnite World Cup Solo champion. At that time, Sentinels were fairly new to the Fortnite competitive scene. It didn’t seem to matter though as their name was immediately put on the map with Bugha's victory.

Other players like HighSky, Animal, and Aspect are extremely well-rounded. They just need to be given the opportunity to showcase their skills. There’s no doubt that when the Fortnite World Cup returns, Sentinels may just add another to the trophy case.

#1 – NRG

(Image Credit: NRG Esports)

NRG has an outstanding Fortnite roster. Benjyfishy, Clix, Symfuhny, and more make for a squad that no one would want to be on the other side of a build from. This team of Fortnite players is extremely consistent. NRG members are always placing near the top of Fortnite competitive events.

In 2019, NRG saw three of its players in the top 50 for the World Cup Solos. They also had a squad place third in the World Cup Duos. The consistency is unmatched. It is only a matter of time before those near top placings turn into dominating first place after first place.