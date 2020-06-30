Why did Tfue leave FaZe clan?

Tfue left Faze Clan as they filled a lawsuit against him stating unfair practices.

Tfue is one of the best content creators and professional gamers in the video gaming industry.

Image Credit: The Loadout

Turner Ellis Tenney, also known as Tfue on the internet is a popular streamer, content creator and a professional gamer. He is one of the greatest Fortnite players to ever exist in the video gaming industry.

Tfue joined the famous FaZe Clan back in April, 2018. After some time, FaZe sued the popular gamer as he did not abide by his contract and issued the following statement:

"Though a rookie athlete, Tenney was an adult when he signed his contract," FaZe says ... adding, "An initial rookie contract is a risk that the organization takes; most young players young careers never take off." Source- TMZ Sports

This caused Tfue to quickly reply back on his Youtube emphasizing on the key reasons why he left FaZe Clan:

In this video, he clearly mentions how FaZe strips off money from young eSports players and how the situation is bad for the whole community. He also promptly asks his fans to trend #ReleaseTheContract as he wasn't able to showcase the adversities of the contract to his fans. Thus, asking the Faze Clan for the permission to show the hostility of his contract.

FaZe Clan also claimed that they made Tfue popular otherwise he was just another gamer on the platform. According to Tfue, 80% of his income went to FaZe, which was absolutely unfair and needs no further justification.

The FaZe Clan also claimed that Tenney directly leaked confidential information about his contract to media publications, violating their terms. They also offered Tenney a better contract that was ignored or rejected by him.

Tfue however, still is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and remains one of the best professional gamers in the industry.

