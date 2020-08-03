Benjy David Fish, popularly known as Benjyfishy, is a 16-year-old professional gamer who has 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers on Twitch. A breakout star at last year's Fortnite World Cup, he quickly rose to prominence with his skills in Fortnite.

Even Epic released an exclusive Benjyfishy Cup in collaboration with the teenage gamer.

Throwback to one of the most wholesome moments to come out of the Fortnite World Cup last year. I had the honor to watch it live with friends.



The moment @benjyfishy came out of his shell. Shoutout to @MrSavage too 😂



So much can change in a year. pic.twitter.com/xBglMDzbW1 — DNP3 (@DNPthree) July 30, 2020

Announcing the Benjyfishy Cup on the 27th of May pic.twitter.com/hYUUsW6RRp — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) May 23, 2020

Recently, Benjyfishy has been participating in a series of tournaments, the most recent one being the FNCS Solos, where he placed first in qualification:

1st place FNCS week 2 finals ($5000) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/48DnTYxJXL — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 2, 2020

However, in the aftermath of this feat, a player accused Benjyfishy of cheating at the game.

Also Read: FNCS Chapter 2, Season 3: Participation rules, prize pool eligibility and other details.

Advertisement

Cheating accusations and Benjyfishy's response

Being a pro-player, Benjyfishy himself has acknowledged the fact that detecting cheaters in-game is quite a task. Moreover, with his popularity, such accusations often tend to creep up from time to time.

The accusations that were made by a fellow player stated that Benjyfishy was apparently teaming up with a player named 'bengraal'.

Watch the tweet below, where a player accuses Benjyfishy of cheating:

This accusation stems from the fact that while Benjy was weakened during a 1v1, bengraal entered the duel and took over, while Benjyfishy stayed in the background. Dismissing the claims of a team-up, he reassured his fans by saying that he was crouching to avoid detection.

I heard this guy, so what I did..I crouched so he couldn't hear me.

On seeing the third competitor enter the scene, Benjyfishy explains:

He doesn't know I'm there...why would he not just walk towards the player out there that he can see?

While the two battle it out, Benjyfshy escapes from the scene. This caused the player to accuse Benjyfishy of teaming up with 'bengraal'. On hearing these claims, Benjy laughed off these allegations and could not help himself from jokingly scoffing at them, as he said:

I guess I'm teaming with bengraal! I can't be arsed man, how can he think I'm f****** teaming?

Watch the video below, which mentions the cheating accusations as well as Benyfishy's response:

Reactions online

The online community reacted strongly to the cheating allegations against Benjyfishy, who is currently one of the best Fortnite players in the world. Many of them supported the teenager, who is renowned for his gameplay skills.

Check out some of them below:

YouTube comments on the Benjyfishy cheating accusations (Image Credits: The Fortnite Guy, Youtube)

Imagine having a $2 mic and trying to expose someone that's more known in the FN community and has more earnings than you and have even won more tournaments. And you're doing this for the "CLOUT" You have no factual evidence and info. to back up your "ACCUSATION" against benjy — RyceMyL (@RyceMyL) August 3, 2020

Lol @benjyfishy is the most wholesome person in the FN community the dude who accused him of cheating is actually retarded — JayyHood (F/A) (@JayyHoodTv) August 3, 2020

As the tweets above indicate, Benjyfishy has the backing of the online community who believe that such accusations are merely an attempt to demotivate a professional player.

These accusations should not affect Benjyfishy or his reputation in the Fortnite community at all. Apart from placing first in FNCS solos qualification, he also pulled off one of the greatest clutches ever!