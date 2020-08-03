Benjy David Fish, popularly known as Benjyfishy, is a 16-year-old professional gamer who has 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers on Twitch. A breakout star at last year's Fortnite World Cup, he quickly rose to prominence with his skills in Fortnite.
Even Epic released an exclusive Benjyfishy Cup in collaboration with the teenage gamer.
Recently, Benjyfishy has been participating in a series of tournaments, the most recent one being the FNCS Solos, where he placed first in qualification:
However, in the aftermath of this feat, a player accused Benjyfishy of cheating at the game.
Cheating accusations and Benjyfishy's response
Being a pro-player, Benjyfishy himself has acknowledged the fact that detecting cheaters in-game is quite a task. Moreover, with his popularity, such accusations often tend to creep up from time to time.
The accusations that were made by a fellow player stated that Benjyfishy was apparently teaming up with a player named 'bengraal'.
Watch the tweet below, where a player accuses Benjyfishy of cheating:
This accusation stems from the fact that while Benjy was weakened during a 1v1, bengraal entered the duel and took over, while Benjyfishy stayed in the background. Dismissing the claims of a team-up, he reassured his fans by saying that he was crouching to avoid detection.
I heard this guy, so what I did..I crouched so he couldn't hear me.
On seeing the third competitor enter the scene, Benjyfishy explains:
He doesn't know I'm there...why would he not just walk towards the player out there that he can see?
While the two battle it out, Benjyfshy escapes from the scene. This caused the player to accuse Benjyfishy of teaming up with 'bengraal'. On hearing these claims, Benjy laughed off these allegations and could not help himself from jokingly scoffing at them, as he said:
I guess I'm teaming with bengraal! I can't be arsed man, how can he think I'm f****** teaming?
Watch the video below, which mentions the cheating accusations as well as Benyfishy's response:
Reactions online
The online community reacted strongly to the cheating allegations against Benjyfishy, who is currently one of the best Fortnite players in the world. Many of them supported the teenager, who is renowned for his gameplay skills.
Check out some of them below:
As the tweets above indicate, Benjyfishy has the backing of the online community who believe that such accusations are merely an attempt to demotivate a professional player.
These accusations should not affect Benjyfishy or his reputation in the Fortnite community at all. Apart from placing first in FNCS solos qualification, he also pulled off one of the greatest clutches ever!
