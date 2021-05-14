“The most I’ve made is $5 million”: Fortnite pro Ninja says he made $5 million in a month from Support-A-Creator codes

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known by his online name Ninja, has made quite the name for himself within the Fortnite community over the years. Despite stream snipers hounding him, it would seem as though he has finally returned to Fortnite.

During the live stream, Ninja made a startling revelation about his income from Fortnite's Support-A-Creator code. While exploring the island and gathering some crafting material in-game, Stable Ronaldo crackles on the live stream, telling Ninja, "I'm not familiar with that much money."

To this, Ninja immediately replies, "yeah, I think the most I've made in a month of the creator codes was like $5 million. I'm not joking." Given his history with Fortnite, and the popularity surrounding the professional gamer, that number is probably not a joke. According to many websites and sources, Ninja was worth $25 million as of 2020, and while his current net worth in 2021 is not yet known, it's safe to assume that it has only risen over the past year.

Following Ninja's statement, Ronaldo jokingly said, "You literally have more money from the Support-A-Creator code than my whole bloodline." Ninja responds,

"You know it's funny man, I actually talked **** to someone the other day in a stream, who was just roasting my league of Legends gameplay. I told him that I could buy his family tree."

Now, despite Ninja's wealth and fame, according to some on the internet, trouble is brewing when it comes to his physical health and alleged substance abuse, which has seemingly been dragging him down a dark path. While the claim can't be verified as Ninja is yet to even respond to them, hopefully, these rumors don't turn out to be true.

What are Support-A-Creator codes, and how did Ninja make $5 million from it?

For newcomers to the Fortnite scene, Creator Codes are a simple way by which Fortnite can partner with content creators. It is a mutual agreement through which both parties benefit, and players can then support their favorite Fortnite Creator in-game via the Item Shop. This is done by entering the respective creator's code via the “Support-A-Creator” button.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Creators who are accepted into the program will receive $5 (or the local currency equivalent) for every 10,000 V-Bucks spent by players who support them in-game. In Ninja's case, given his strong fan following, and the fact that he's one of the few people to have his own skin featured in-game, $5 million in a month is a legitimate possibility for him.

