Ninja accused of alleged drug abuse after rapid decline in physical appearance

Richard Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been accused of alleged drug abuse by popular YouTuber SunnyV2. According to the latter, the decline of the Fortnite icon's physical physique and stature could be due to a drug known as Adderall.

While not illegal, this medication can have repercussions if taken without supervision or doctor's orders. Adderall can help individuals stay awake for long hours and focus on the tasks at hand.

However, drugs have lately been abused in the esports community by gamers, who have begun taking them to enhance performance.

Taimou says there's 'like 20 players or so' in Overwatch League who use adderall. Reports from other esports games and anecdotes from players say that adderall/amphetamine usage is high among players in FPS esports games. pic.twitter.com/9biuDIY9Sk — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) November 12, 2018

The truth is that Adderall is more effective at correcting shortcomings than enhancing performance, as many players would believe. While the drug does create a placebo effect in the minds of gamers, its side effect is worse. This somewhat correlates to SunnyV2's statement about Ninja's loss of physical physique.

SunnyV2 speaks about Ninja

In his video, titled Dark Side of Ninja's Life, SunnyV2 talked about the popular streamer and addressed many of his controversies and shortcomings. Towards the end of the video, he shifted the topic and began talking about the possibility of the internet star using drugs:

"The topic first became interesting on January 26th, 2021, when people began sharing screenshots of Ninja looking sickly and voicing their concern about him. The concerns seem to be somewhat valid because when watching a video from 10 months ago, it's evident that his physical decline has been somewhat rapid. With such a rapid decline, his fans have speculated that it may be more than a simple nutrition problem."

Ninja has lost a lot of weight (Image via SunnyV2, YouTube)

Like many players and fans, SunnyV2 also suspects that Ninja is cutting corners in more ways than one. While the authenticity of these claims cannot be confirmed, it would explain why the Detroit native has been inactive on social media in terms of streaming content.

More recently, the 29-year-old even decided to leave Time In's Valorant roster. Nonetheless, Ninja is yet to address these allegations, and hopefully, they do turn out to be just a case of inadequate nutrition and nothing else.

