Ninja leaves fans worried with "sickly" physical appearance as parenting controversy rages on

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has left many fans worried after his latest appearance on stream.
The 29-year old Fortnite pro recently appeared on live stream, wearing a pair of glasses. While his look was praised by a few, a large section of the online community was shocked to see him look so emaciated, with sunken cheeks and pale skin.
Ninja was recently in the news for his recent remarks in an interview with The New York Times, where he addressed the nuances of good parenting.
In one part of the interview, Ninja said it was not his job "to teach kids about racism and white privilege." This statement ended up receiving a lot of traction online.
However, by the looks of reactions online, it seems like his physical appearance has overshadowed his remarks on parenting, with several fans expressing concern over his health in general.
Twitter reacts to Ninja's pale physical appearance
A pioneer in the streaming era, Ninja's rise to global fame has been unprecedented. He currently has a staggering 24 million subscribers on YouTube.
The poster boy of Fortnite continues to explore new avenues, with a career in Hollywood also looming large.
Apart from gaming, Ninja is also known to spout a series of "hot takes" on a plethora of topics, most of which end up becoming subjects of intense debate in the online community.
While his recent remarks on parenting have left the internet divided, it was his physical appearance that became the subject of concern and memes:
With reactions continuing to pour in by the minute, it looks like Ninja's recent parenting controversy has now been overshadowed by his worrisome physical appearance.
While it could simply be the case of one bad photo, the internet seems to have already arrived at a range of far-fetched conclusions pertaining to his mental and physical well-being.Published 26 Jan 2021, 11:35 IST