Ninja leaves fans worried with "sickly" physical appearance as parenting controversy rages on

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has left many fans worried after his latest appearance on stream.

The 29-year old Fortnite pro recently appeared on live stream, wearing a pair of glasses. While his look was praised by a few, a large section of the online community was shocked to see him look so emaciated, with sunken cheeks and pale skin.

what the hell happened to ninja pic.twitter.com/ZjrrZAsFuj — liam 🤹🏻 (@SimpPilgrim) January 26, 2021

Ninja was recently in the news for his recent remarks in an interview with The New York Times, where he addressed the nuances of good parenting.

In one part of the interview, Ninja said it was not his job "to teach kids about racism and white privilege." This statement ended up receiving a lot of traction online.

CALL OUT: Daniel Preda calls out Ninja and suggest Ninja use his platform to help educate his followers on civil rights issues around the world, since many of Ninja followers see him as more of a role model than their own parents. Ninja responded saying “It’s not my job.” pic.twitter.com/xoSyhWUyHA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

However, by the looks of reactions online, it seems like his physical appearance has overshadowed his remarks on parenting, with several fans expressing concern over his health in general.

Twitter reacts to Ninja's pale physical appearance

A pioneer in the streaming era, Ninja's rise to global fame has been unprecedented. He currently has a staggering 24 million subscribers on YouTube.

The poster boy of Fortnite continues to explore new avenues, with a career in Hollywood also looming large.

Apart from gaming, Ninja is also known to spout a series of "hot takes" on a plethora of topics, most of which end up becoming subjects of intense debate in the online community.

While his recent remarks on parenting have left the internet divided, it was his physical appearance that became the subject of concern and memes:

Why does Ninja look like the yes honey meme? pic.twitter.com/h8NwoVlJA5 — Cheese (@DoughnutDoggy) January 26, 2021

ninja looks like one of the evil exes from scott pilgrim pic.twitter.com/eRQD5dZrrs — Claire (@extraphantomish) January 26, 2021

why does ninja look like an evil tech ceo in a movie about saving the environment pic.twitter.com/a8OT63M5z7 — carl (@char_lie200_) January 26, 2021

what the FUCK happened to ninja this dude aged like milk over the course of 2 years pic.twitter.com/Hjr1wdS1JC — Nightmare Eyes (@_WeirdAutumn_) January 26, 2021

ninja is 5 minutes away from looking like this mf pic.twitter.com/0QmHJ9TFTV — itz_me_squidward (@MeSquidward) January 26, 2021

ninja dont look too good i think the ligma is getting worse pic.twitter.com/gaqtxy9kDy — armed_bear (@armedbear5) January 26, 2021

THAT'S NINJA?



This man aged like American Cheese. I- 💀 pic.twitter.com/QF5srdbVy5 — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) January 26, 2021

DUDE WTF DID NINJA DO TO HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/qU4bkvaw7t — Distorto (@Distorto54) January 26, 2021

is something wrong with Ninja?

he looks kind of sick and if thats the case, i hope he will be ok pic.twitter.com/ElB3jS8ESI — peepee owner (@peepee_haver) January 26, 2021

Bro is Ninja Sick Or Is he becoming a Grandpa pic.twitter.com/MJRaCOxtOV — Ѧ TR RavenDeluxe (@RavenDeluxee) January 26, 2021

In my humble opinion, Ninja is sick (mentally or physically), or drugs. He looks like a meth head. His cheeks are sunken in and he looks bad. Hope he's alright. — EIGHT THOUGHTS (@MLGAlexJones) January 26, 2021

ninja aged like 20 years pic.twitter.com/IruFQnAVUG — Alice (@auroraboreaIice) January 26, 2021

With reactions continuing to pour in by the minute, it looks like Ninja's recent parenting controversy has now been overshadowed by his worrisome physical appearance.

While it could simply be the case of one bad photo, the internet seems to have already arrived at a range of far-fetched conclusions pertaining to his mental and physical well-being.