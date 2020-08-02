Fortnite Pro Ninja has his sights set on Hollywood

29-year-old Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the most popular names associated with the world of Fortnite. A pioneer in the streaming era, his rise to global fame has been unprecedented, with a staggering 24 million subscribers on YouTube to his name.

Ninja even had over 14 million followers on his Twitch channel, before he made a move to Mixer in 2019.

Welcome @Ninja to the Mixer Community! We're hyped to have you!💙 https://t.co/sPeQ6bGdIl — Mixer (@WatchMixer) August 1, 2019

The poster boy of Fortnite and a shining example of the video-game success story, Ninja has helped defy a prevailing sense of skepticism when it comes to video-games as a profession.

From receiving his very own Fortnite skin as an icon to being an inspiration for budding Fortnite pros, his career trajectory has witnessed a remarkable growth.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

However, since Mixer shutdown, Ninja hasn't been streaming much, except for the occasional throwback videos on YouTube. In light of this, it appears that Ninja is eyeing a career in Hollywood as he attempts to expand his horizons and global reach.

Ninja's tryst with Hollywood

Fame and recognition go hand in hand, and it was only a matter of time before word of Ninja's success reached the ears of Hollywood. Ninja is no stranger to the world of television- from being a guest on The Jimmy Fallon Show to the Ellen Show, he has also participated in shows such as Family Feud and The Masked Singer.

He has also featured in a 2016 documentary titled A Gamer's Life and was set to star in Jumanji: The Next Level, but his portion was ultimately cut from the theatrical release.

Ninja in Family Feud (L) and The Masked Singer (R)

Ninja didn't take it to heart, and recently, got his big break by landing a role in Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, which is set to release later this year. He is set to feature alongside fellow streamers- Imane 'Pokimane' Anys and Lannan 'Lazarbeam' Eacott'.

The science fiction film has an interesting premise involving the plight of an NPC (non-playable character) played by Reynolds in an open-world game, which is a cross between Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.

The poster of 'Free Guy' in which Ninja is all set to feature in! (Image Credits- MickeyBlog.com)

Ninja's views on Hollywood

Recently, Ninja gave an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, predominantly his interest in going to Hollywood. He even tweeted about being excited for the future:

Grateful for this opportunity, and excited to see what the future holds. Thank you, @THR for a wonderful cover and piece. https://t.co/ebZ8ZoWJNJ — Ninja (@Ninja) July 31, 2020

Why is Hollywood so eager to tap into @Ninja's stardom? Add up every movie ticket sale in 2019: The total's less than half the $109B the video game industry brought in — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 31, 2020

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ninja gave his honest opinion on a shift to Hollywood:

Movies, voice-acting, cartoons....I'm looking at anything.

While this might worry Fortnite fans a bit, he reassured them by saying that he would 'be gaming all his life'.

You can read Ninja's entire interview here.

Ninja is one of the most bankable streamers on the planet and has a huge fanbase. These are certainly the traits that Hollywood would be looking to capitalize upon, as Ninja gears up for a brand new Hollywood crusade.

Ninja, with his sea of fans (Image Credits: The Verge)

You can watch the video below, which addresses Ninja's Hollywood interests and more: