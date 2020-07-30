'People clown him for no reason': SypherPK explains why Ninja's Mixer deal was a win-win

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the biggest names associated with Fortnite and has amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his streaming career.

He has emerged as an icon of sorts for Fortnite, and it is his exploits in the game which have helped him evolve into a global personality in the esports scene.

Ninja was one of Twitch's top streamers until he left in August 2019 to sign an exclusive multi-million dollar deal with Mixer.

Welcome @Ninja to the Mixer Community! We're hyped to have you!💙 https://t.co/sPeQ6bGdIl — Mixer (@WatchMixer) August 1, 2019

Though his move garnered a lot of coverage and was deemed as a game-changer for Microsoft's pet project, Mixer failed to keep pace with Twitch and it ultimately shut down its operations this year.

Ninja has faced a lot of backlash over his move to Mixer. Fellow streamer SypherPK recently addressed the issue and expressed his own views regarding the situation.

SypherPK extends his support to Ninja

Through one of his recent videos related to Fortnite Fridays, SypherPK addressed the criticism that came Ninja's way when Mixer shut down and stated:

"Man, people were clowning Ninja.....people were clowning him for signing with Mixer, but my man got the ultimate W."

SypherPK said that Ninja actually emerged the real winner from the Mixer shutdown as he took home a sweet $30 million and was now also free to stream wherever he wants.

"There's some people who just hate him because he like....he got successful ...like that's literally it right? In a lot of people's eyes he's like just some punk kid who plays video games and made millions of dollars and people can't stand that bro....people can't stand that."

He also spoke about how Ninja's hyperactive personality and over-the-top persona resulted in many people to consider him unworthy as they can't digest the fact that a guy like Ninja actually made it big in the gaming industry.

His final takeaway on the hate Ninja receives serves as a simple, hard hitting fact:

"Bruh...most of it is just jealousy."

Ninja with the Ultimate W

Though several personalities from the online community criticised Ninja for defecting to Mixer and proceeded to further mock him when they shut shop, their trolling did nothing to stop Brand Ninja from reaching unprecedented heights.

We just hit 24 million subs on @YouTube Never in my life could I have dreamed of this support you all give me. Thank you 🙏🏼 #TimeIn #TeamNinja — Ninja (@Ninja) July 24, 2020

He still remains one of the biggest names in the streaming industry, with a sweet payroll to his name:

He has also launched his exclusive line of merchandise, which has already become super popular with his huge following:

🔥 New merch is LIVE right now! https://t.co/bTecQO7VWw Fortnite+Ninja collection is also live on there! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OImHLIT5yo — Ninja (@Ninja) May 22, 2020

It is certainly heartening to see fellow streamers like SypherPK extending their support to a pioneer in the game like Ninja.

While it remains to be seen what course Ninja's professional career takes over the next few months, he appears to be unfazed by the criticism as he continues to have the last laugh over his haters.

You can take a look at the video below, where from the 4:45 mark SypherPK addresses the undue criicism coming Ninja's way.