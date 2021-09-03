3 Twitch streamers who could switch to YouTube Gaming sooner rather than later 

The last few days have been full of turmoil for Twitch as YouTube Gaming up the ante by signing TimTheTatman and DrLupo on exclusive deals. Naturally, this leaves fans wondering who could be the next names on this list.

Twitch and YouTube Gaming have gone neck to neck in the last few years, with Mixer shutting down despite acquiring Ninja and Shroud.

Over the past few months, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, Valkyrae, and several others have jumped ship to YouTube Gaming, which has left fans on tenterhooks.

The following is a list of streamers who could be on the move to YouTube Gaming as well, following in the footsteps of the aforementioned heavyweights.

Will the following streamers jump ship to YouTube Gaming?

1) Asmongold

The World of Warcraft streamer is undoubtedly one of the more popular streamers on the scene right now.

The co-founder of OTK gaming announced a week-long hiatus from Twitch to focus on recuperating. This has left his honest patrons wondering about his next move. They feel that his time on Twitch might be coming to a glorious end, as the Amazon-owned platform refused to grant Asmongold an exclusive deal.

Asmongold announced a week long hiatus from Twitch (Image via Asmongold Twitch)

Interestingly, the American streamer has also criticized the platform on numerous occasions, which implies that his relationship with Twitch is more or less strained.

Whether or not this leads to a shift to YouTube Gaming remains to be seen.

2) summit1g

The former CS:GO pro has had a pretty successful run with Twitch. However, Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar teased fans with a conversation around his future back in August.

summit1g and his GTA RP audience will make a great addition to YouTube Gaming (Image via The Loadout)

While this isn't solid information, it's possible summit1g might make a move to YouTube Gaming if offered a contract. Unsurprisingly, his GTA RP audience will make him a great addition to the already handsome-looking lineup.

3) Indiefoxx

The former Hot-Tub streamer had a pretty rocky relationship with Twitch before she was handed an indefinite ban.

Indiefoxx is a former Hot-Tub streamer (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is what makes YouTube Gaming a pretty sweet opportunity for her. With an immense following and a solid YouTube account already, Indiefoxx will make a controversial yet interesting addition to the roster.

