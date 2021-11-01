Apex Legends Season 11 expected start time across all devices

Anticipation continues to grow as Apex Legends Season 11 is just a few hours away from being released. Respawn Entertainment has been known to bring in new content from time to time, keeping the game fresh and its player base satisfied.

Hardcore fans of Titanfall are in for a treat as Ash and C.A.R SMG are set to make an appearance in the upcoming Apex Legends Season 11. While Respawn Entertainment has not made an official statement with respect to the time of release, fans speculate that Season 11 will be live on 2 November 2021 at 10.00 am PDT across all platforms.

Possible release time for Apex Legends Season 11 and what it will feature

Apex Legends Season 11 will feature Ash and the C.A.R. SMG along with a new map, titled “Storm Point”.

Respawn Entertainment has made an official announcement with respect to the release date, which is 2 November 2021. However, there are no official statements concerning its exact release time.

The Apex Legends community has pointed out, however, that the release time for all of the past seasons has been the same, which is 10.00 am PDT. Therefore, it is highly likely that the Apex Legends Season 11 update file will be live on 2 November 2021 at 10.00 am PDT across all platforms.

Apex Legends Season 11 updates include tweaks to KP system and changes to care package weapons

Apex Legends Season 11 is bringing in tons of changes and players can read about it in the patch notes released by Respawn Entertainment. In summary, Season 11 will be introducing a new map to the rotation called, “Storm Point”. In addition to this, a new weapon will be added to the game, which is quite familiar to the Titanfall fanbase. C.A.R. SMG is a new weapon with a high fire rate that can run either heavy or light ammo.

Apex Legends has also made a few tweaks to the KP system in the Ranked game mode. A KP modifier will be added to the killer, where points will either be added or deducted based on the difference in rank tier between the killer and the victim.

Wattson will be buffed in the upcoming season. Her tactical ability damage has improved from 15 to 20, and the charge time has been reduced to 15 seconds. Apex Legends has also made a change in the care package weapons. G7 Scout will replace the Triple Take, and the Scout will also feature the double tap hop up. Mastiff and 30-30 Repeater will receive a new hop up called Dual Shell, which doubles the rounds loaded into the weapon.

Edited by Sabine Algur