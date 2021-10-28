EA employee accused of stealing Apex Legends accounts to sell them

Recently, an Apex Legends player reported having their account stolen. Stealing an account is no easy feat, which is why many are led to believe it might be an EA employee. EA is the publisher for Apex Legends, an extremely popular battle royale game, and its employees would have more access to accounts than others.

Now, EA is reportedly investigating an employee who has allegedly been stealing accounts to sell them on the side. High-level accounts are hard to come by, and many players who have them have worked long and hard to get to that point. Losing their account in this way is painful, to say the least.

EA investigating stolen Apex Legends accounts

While this most recent episode has been getting the headlines, this is not an isolated event. According to one , this has been going on for a while, and this purported account thief has quite the side business going.

This is what the user had to say:

“So I went to EA support, got it recovered, and thought well that was weird but I have it back now. I am literally in the MIDDLE of the recovery process that I’ve memorized in the last 48 hours after seven resets (they deactivate account, they change email, they send you a link to change pass, then they reactivate) and he changes the email back! Every single time he steals my account I don’t get any email at all, no ‘your email changed,’ no 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) codes, nothing.”

The user, Karan Hushalani, was eventually able to find out that an EA employee was doing this and immediately contacted the company. However, he was already trying to get his Apex Legends account back.

Now, according to Jake Lucky, EA is closing in on the culprit and will put a stop to this. Trust is everything with a company, and if players can't trust that their hard work and high-level accounts will not be stolen, they're not going to play.

However, EA is investigating thoroughly and will more than likely punish the thief severely once they are caught.

Moving forward, EA will also likely change their methods to prevent an incident like this from happening any more.

