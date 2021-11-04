The best landing spots on Storm Point in Apex Legends: Escape

Apex Legends: Escape brings Season 11 content and a new map - Storm Point. With the new map, Apex Legends players can expect plenty of new landing spots.

There isn't a single best landing spot in Storm Point, as many locations offer vastly different experiences for separate playstyles. Each area provides an enticing reason to land, whether for loot, great rotations, or seclusion from the rest of the map. Regardless of the reason for landing, Apex Legends teams will have some new options.

Explore these landing spots on Storm Point in Apex Legends: Escape

1) Barometer

Barometer is full of great loot (Image via Electronic Arts)

This map will serve as one of the hot spots on Storm Point going into Season 11 of Apex Legends. Respawn describes the map as the heart of Storm Point in their latest blog and it's guaranteed to hold some of the best loot. This area will see plenty of action and may be tough to defend. Hence why it's ideally suited for squads that want the challenge.

The Barometer landing spot is also fantastic for rotations. It is not only because of the canons on the outskirts but also because it leads to so many other locations on the map. It's a perfect place for loot and quick escapes, given that players can survive.

2) Checkpoint

Checkpoint offers seclusion and wildlife (Image via Electronic Arts)

Checkpoint, a part of Storm Point in the northwest that is out of the way, may often be skipped. However, this spot on the map is excellent for players who want chill times before chaotic engagements. Checkpoint also has some fairly decent loot if wildlife isn't taken into account. With wildlife scattered heavily in the area, loot becomes better. There are also plenty of escape routes.

3) Cenote Cave

This area offers great rotation routes (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the most isolated spots on the map is Cenote Cave. This location is great for players who don't want early engagements but still want the opportunity to rotate. There is enough gear to help a squad and the routes lead directly to Barometer and the Mill. It allows for easy scraps.

Of course, other POIs on the map are fantastic or serve the same purpose, but these three will offer some variety in strategy on Storm Point.

