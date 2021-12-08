Apex Legends Redditor allegedly unboxes an unreleased Fuse skin from Apex Pack

An Apex Legends player seems to have hit the jackpot after he packed an unreleased Legendary Fuse skin in the game.

The post about the pack has gone viral in the game's Reddit community. This seems to match up with other reports of fans finding unreleased skins for Legends like Lifeline, Ash and many more.

However, the joy of the players finding the unreleased might be shortlived as it's being reported that Respawn Entertainment has been taking these cosmetics back without providing any refund for the pack.

Apex Legends player strikes gold with unreleased Fuse skin

A recent Reddit post on r/apexlegends seems to have caught the attention of the game's massive community. The post contains an Apex pack with an unreleased Legendary Fuse Skin.

The character's look has a striking similarity to Kurt Russell's character Ego in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Players have already compared the looks of the base character to the American actor ever since it was released earlier this year.

Additionally, some players in the comments have even commented and compared the cosmetic to Greek and Norse Gods like Zeus and Odin, respectively. The skin's design has been praised so much that players have already called it one of the best cosmetics of the character.

While the player who packed it must be quite ecstatic to have the item on their account, chances are that Respawn Entertainment might cut short the celebrations pretty soon by revoking the skin.

Over the past few days, a lot of leaks have arrived about future Apex Legends collections. This includes the Dark Depths collection, which contains skins for Bangalore, Loba and many more.

Some players unpacked these skins after the developers at Respawn Entertainment accidentally added them to the loot pool. After these skins became public through forums like Reddit, the developers pulled these items with no compensation provided to the players.

Members of the Apex Legends community shared these instances in the Fuse post, and noted that the Fuse owner might face something similar. However, players are adamant that they want some rewards from the developer as they lost the contents of a major pack, which cost them some money.

It remains to be seen how the developers of Apex Legends will react to the ongoing issue of unreleased skins being available to players through packs. But before that happens, chances are, players might soon see some of these cosmetics in action.

