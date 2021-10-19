Best Apex Legends settings for low-end PCs

Apex Legends boasts fantastic game mechanics and stunning visuals. Given the highly competitive nature of the gameplay, players usually tend to focus more on the game mechanics and less on the quality of graphics. This is particularly true for PC Apex Legends players who might have low-end setups that might not be able to run the game in high or ultra settings.

In such cases, Apex Legends players can tweak their video settings, and in this article, we look at some key settings and how adjusting them can help you enjoy smooth gameplay.

Apex Legends settings for low-end PCs

Apex Legends can be a resource-intensive game, but tweaking the video settings can make it playable even on low-end PCs. However, with a plethora of settings to play with, knowing which ones to tweak can be tricky.

Follow the instructions provided below to make sure your PC can run the game smoothly.

Display Mode should be on fullscreen. This setting is optimal for smooth running of the game, and is a better option compared to Windowed or Borderless Windowed. Next up is the Resolution. It is advisable to set the resolution to the native screen resolution of the monitor. In most cases it will be 1920 X 1080. To improve performance, Resolution can be reduced but it will have a considerable impact on the visual quality. The Field Of View and Color Blindness mode will have no effect on the performance and should be set according to the Apex Legends player’s preference. V Sync should be switched off. This setting, when enabled, matches the frame rate of the game to the refresh rate of the monitor. In doing so, the performance is affected. Adaptive Resolution FPS Target setting should be disabled. This makes the game look blurry when there’s a drop in frames. When frame rate drops below the target, the game reduces the resolution. Disable Adaptive Supersampling setting. In Apex Legends, this setting will increase the render quality if the PC is running the game at a level higher than the set frame rate target. Set the Ambient Occlusion Quality setting to Bilinear. This setting in Apex Legends impacts performance the most. Set all the shadow settings in Apex Legends to low or disabled. Set the Model Details settings to low or medium Set the Ragdoll setting in Apex Legends to minimum as it affects the CPU load.

After applying these settings in Apex Legends, you will notice a significant improvement in game performance on a low-end PC.

