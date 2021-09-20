Best Apex Legends mouse and keyboard settings

In a game like Apex Legends, every input needs to be calculated and precise in order to win more games. Apex Legends offers PC players the option to bind certain actions to specific keys of their choice. They also have the option to make changes to their mouse settings while playing the game.

Changes are made to these settings according to one's playstyle or to improve their game.

This article aims to provide players with generalized settings that players can consider before beginning Apex Legends.

Note: Setting preferences may differ from player to player.

Recommended settings for a better experience in Apex Legends

Gameplay settings

Before detailing the mouse and keyboard settings, there are certain gameplay settings that every player should be aware of before entering a round of Apex Legends.

Gameplay settings in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The interact prompt style can be compact, which reduces the HUD clutter on the screen. If a player has been playing this game for a few seasons, button hints can be turned off.

Crosshair damage feedback can be turned off to track one's enemies better, or changed to x/with the shield icon if players want more information during fights. This option shows an "x" when bullets hit the enemy and an icon that indicates the tier of the shield as well.

Obituaries, which is essentially the kill feed, should be kept on. Players can see it at the top-right corner of the screen. Auto sprint should be turned off, because it helps players make controlled movements. It is important to turn off "taking damage closes death box" because this can get a player killed while trying to armor swap in the midst of gunfights.

Ryan @ReptarRB @peesh @C9PVPX Mwheel up for fists, down for jump, middle mouse for markers @peesh @C9PVPX Mwheel up for fists, down for jump, middle mouse for markers

The rest of the gameplay settings in Apex Legends can be tweaked based on the player's personal preferences, but it is recommended to experiment with the color blind modes. Most players use Tritanopia to brighten the colors and change the sight from red to yellow.

Mouse Settings

Some players like to use their entire arm to move the mouse and aim while others rely on flicks of the wrist to aim and track enemies. In Apex Legends, it is advisable to enter the firing range and experiment by applying different mouse sensitivity values.

Mouse settings displayed at the top (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

If the player relies on a sweeping arm motion to track and aim, it is advisable to set the mouse DPI to 400 with an in-game mouse sensitivity of 2.4 to 2.5. In terms of sensitivity range, this is on the lower side. Relatively new players are advised to use a lower sensitivity.

Players with good mouse control who like flicking their wrists can use a higher sensitivity setting. One can set their mouse DPI to 800 and their in-game mouse sensitivity to about 1.5. It is advisable not to increase mouse DPI to anything more than 1,000 and increase the sensitivity as well. It will be very hard to make precise adjustments while aiming in Apex Legends.

Keybinds

Keybinds can be done based on what is comfortable for the player. That being said, there are certain tips to keep in mind while creating custom keybinds in Apex Legends. Binding the jump action to scrolling the wheel down is recommended, as it’s easier for players to make advanced movements like bunny hopping and wall jumping.

Keybind options in keyboard and mouse settings (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Also Read

It is better to bind each healing item to one key, and the choice of key is up to the player. Doing this increases efficiency because one does not have to open the heal wheel every time they need to heal.

If a player's mouse has additional keys, they should bind the grenade and their tactical and ultimate abilities to mouse keys for ease of access.

Edited by Sabine Algur