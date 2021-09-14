5 tricks to improve your aim in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has 27 weapons giving players room for innumerable engagement opportunities. In battle royale, it is obvious that aim is one of the most important aspects of the game. But over time, the quality of gunfights and aiming has come a long way.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or you have a couple of hundred hours on Apex Legends, this article will provide some tips and tricks to elevate your aim to the next level.

Incorporating these tricks will boost your Apex Legends gameplay

1) Crosshair placement

Train to get better at Crosshair placement (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In Apex Legends, crosshair placement is one of the most important tips to keep in mind while aiming. One bad habit among beginners in FPS is to place crosshairs on the ground when they’re running. The downside to this habit is that it takes time to adjust your aim to the enemy in front.

Head to the firing range and notice where the dummy’s head is. Now create an imaginary line that’s in line with the dummy’s head, and move around while resting your crosshair on that line. Crosshair placement will naturally change depending on your enemy’s position. This technique is essential while corner peeking or holding angles.

2) Screen shifting

Understand the value of tracking (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While Crosshair placement is important, tracking is arguably an essential technique to win gunfights in Apex Legends. To master tracks, one must understand what screen shifting is. When you’re tracking an enemy, prioritize the motion and not the crosshair. Try and pay more attention to the enemy’s motion rather than attempting to place your crosshair on the enemy.

Whenever you’re trying to focus on any object, try to shift your crosshair onto the object in a smooth manner. Essentially you’re trying to train your brain into looking at anything in the game world more or less from the center point of your screen. This is called screen shifting. This technique is an extension of crosshair placement and is a useful technique you can implement in Apex Legends and games alike.

3) Know when to ADS and when to hip fire

Figure out your comfortable hip firing range (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Understanding the use of ADS can be the difference maker to winning games in Apex Legends. One must understand the benefits of ADS and the cost. While ADS improves accuracy, your field of view is reduced, and your movement is restricted.

When you’re taking close-point blank range fights, hip firing is a better option. When your opponent is extremely close, tracking would mean massive movements while aiming down sight. Instead, hip firing will allow you to make controlled movements, making it easier to track your opponents.

Queue in, play a few games, and constantly remind yourself to hip fire when in close range. Over time, you will know what range is perfect for hip firing and when you should see ADS in Apex Legends.

4) Strafe and counter aim

Always counter-aim at the enemy and shift positions (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Being stationary in a gunfight is a sure-shot way to get killed instantly. Apex Legends is designed in a way where movement is key. Aiming when you’re in motion is trickier than aiming while being still.

While strafing in one direction, you move the mouse or analog stick in the opposite direction to track the opponent. This is called counter aim. Adding counter aim to your arsenal will allow you to shoot without getting shot. This technique can take some time to master but elevates your aim to another level.

5) Recoil control and choosing the right sensitivity

Master recoil sensitivity for many weapons (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Recoil control is one of the most important things to do when playing Apex Legends. Understand the recoil pattern of each gun and find ways to counteract it.

Players are afraid of trying out new weapons because they’re worried that learning a new gun’s recoil pattern will mess with the muscle memory of the existing recoil patterns. This is not true. In fact, being able to memorize multiple recoil patterns improves your overall ability to handle any weapon.

Apex Legends is a game that relies on RNG, and therefore one should be comfortable with all the weapons in the game.

Adjust sensitivity according to preference (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

One must choose the right sensitivity when they're playing Apex Legends. Start with low sensitivity since it will give you room for controlled and smooth movements while tracking or flicking.

Change your sensitivity if it's holding you back, and most importantly, be honest with yourself. Playing with a sensitivity that is too high will not benefit you at all. Missing the first few shots leads to panic spraying followed by reloading while getting shot.

Experiment and find out what sensitivity works for you. The most commonly used sensitivity, which is well balanced, is 1.5 when the mouse is set at 800 dpi.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

