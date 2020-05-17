Apex Legends: Shroud's in-game settings
- Here, we take a look at Shroud's in-game settings for Apex Legends.
- Shroud has been one of the top streamers in the eSports industry for a long time.
Shroud has been one of the premier streamers in the eSports industry for a while now. Any game he chooses to play becomes one of the most popular games in the world.
Shroud started off by playing CS: GO competitively, and even played CS: GO for Cloud 9 at one point. After juggling between his streaming career and professional gaming, Shroud decided to leave competitive gaming, and now focuses mostly on streaming.
He also left CS: GO to start playing PUBG, Fortnite, and eventually Apex Legends, soon after the game's release.
Touted as the "best natural aimer" by publications and players alike, Shroud came to be known as the go-to guy for high level plays in Battle Royale games. When Shroud chose to play Apex Legends, the player base rejoiced.
Respawn's Titanfall follow-up has robust shooting mechanics. Shroud's twitchy but precise movements have made his streams a joy to watch. People have been clamoring for his key bindings and sensitivity controls for Apex Legends for a while now.
In this article, we take a look at the same.
Shroud's Apex Legends Key Bindings and Sensitivity Values
Shroud's Mouse Settings (Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost):
- DPI- 450
- Mouse Sensitivity- 2.9
- ADS Multiplier-1.0
- Hz- 1000
- Mouse Acceleration- Off
- Mouse Invert-Off
Shroud's Key Bindings:
- Sprint- L-Shift
- Ultimate Ability- Z
- Crouch (Toggle)- C
- Jump- Mousewheel Down
- Tactical Ability- Q
- Crouch (Hold)- L-Ctrl
- Interact/Pickup- F
- Inventory- Tab
- Fire Mode- B
- Melee- Mouse 4
- Reload- R
- Aim (Hold)- Right Click
- Use Selected Health Item- 5
- Use Syringe- H
- Use MedKit- 4
- Use Shield Cell- 3
- Use Shield Battery- Mouse 5
- Use Phoenix Kit- X
- Equip Grenade- G
- Ping- Mousewheel
- Push To Talk (Hold)- Caps Lock
Shroud's Video Settings
- Display Mode- Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio-16:9
- Resolution- 1920 x 1080
- Field of View- 90
- Color Blind Mode- Off
- V-Sync- Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS- 0
- Anti-Aliasing- None
- Texture Streaming Budget- None
- Texture Filtering- Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality- Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage- Low
- Sun Shadow Detail- Low
- Spot Shadow Detail- Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting- Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows- Disabled
- Model Detail- Low
- Effects Detail- Low
- Impact Marks- Low
- Ragdolls- Low
