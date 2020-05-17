Shroud's Apex Legends Settings

Shroud has been one of the premier streamers in the eSports industry for a while now. Any game he chooses to play becomes one of the most popular games in the world.

Shroud started off by playing CS: GO competitively, and even played CS: GO for Cloud 9 at one point. After juggling between his streaming career and professional gaming, Shroud decided to leave competitive gaming, and now focuses mostly on streaming.

He also left CS: GO to start playing PUBG, Fortnite, and eventually Apex Legends, soon after the game's release.

Touted as the "best natural aimer" by publications and players alike, Shroud came to be known as the go-to guy for high level plays in Battle Royale games. When Shroud chose to play Apex Legends, the player base rejoiced.

where did time go, helllo? apex season 5 cuz y nothttps://t.co/eZV2GBBSsY — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 13, 2020

Respawn's Titanfall follow-up has robust shooting mechanics. Shroud's twitchy but precise movements have made his streams a joy to watch. People have been clamoring for his key bindings and sensitivity controls for Apex Legends for a while now.

In this article, we take a look at the same.

Shroud's Apex Legends Key Bindings and Sensitivity Values

Shroud's Mouse Settings (Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost):

DPI- 450

Mouse Sensitivity- 2.9

ADS Multiplier-1.0

Hz- 1000

Mouse Acceleration- Off

Mouse Invert-Off

Shroud's Key Bindings:

Sprint- L-Shift

Ultimate Ability- Z

Crouch (Toggle)- C

Jump- Mousewheel Down

Tactical Ability- Q

Crouch (Hold)- L-Ctrl

Interact/Pickup- F

Inventory- Tab

Fire Mode- B

Melee- Mouse 4

Reload- R

Aim (Hold)- Right Click

Use Selected Health Item- 5

Use Syringe- H

Use MedKit- 4

Use Shield Cell- 3

Use Shield Battery- Mouse 5

Use Phoenix Kit- X

Equip Grenade- G

Ping- Mousewheel

Push To Talk (Hold)- Caps Lock

Shroud's Video Settings

Display Mode- Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio- 16:9

Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Field of View- 90

Color Blind Mode- Off

V-Sync- Disabled

Adaptive Resolution FPS- 0

Anti-Aliasing- None

Texture Streaming Budget- None

Texture Filtering- Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion Quality- Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage- Low

Sun Shadow Detail- Low

Spot Shadow Detail- Disabled

Volumetric Lighting- Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows- Disabled

Model Detail- Low

Effects Detail- Low

Impact Marks- Low

Ragdolls- Low

