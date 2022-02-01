Apex Legends Season 12: All you need to know about Control, the new 9v9 mode

When Apex Legends initially arrived in the gaming industry, the game was popularly known for being a grand battle royale. However, with time, the game evolved into something more extensive as it introduced new gameplay opportunities to its players.

After adding Arenas, a 3v3 mode competitive mode to the game previously, Respawn is bringing in yet another game mode. The new game mode is called Control, similar to Call of Duty’s Domination game mode.

To answer the questions on what the new game mode will be like and what the players can expect. This article will give every bit of information that players need to know about Control.

Control: The new game mode in Apex Legends Season 12

Apex Legends has always given a fast-paced experience, which has remained relatively similar to Titanfall. With the Control game mode, Respawn provides the player with a more intense approach while maintaining its fast-paced qualities.

The rules are simple. The players are provided with three hot zones to capture and maintain dominance over others. The team with the most control on the map will win the game.

Season 12 Gameplay trailer! So much revealed here:

Teams will earn points by taking control over a zone, and the more the zones that are in friendly control, the more points are awarded to the team as a bonus. Players are supposed to score 1500 points to win the game, which is known from the trailer.

As for maps, the game will be getting two maps called Hammond Labs and Barometer. The maps will feature new covers, ziplines, and more things to make the Control experience faster.

New cover, ziplines, Tridents etc. have been added specifically for Control.

Players are also free to choose their loadout of the game mode. This ensures that the players can get the most out of their favourite combination and maintain domination with them.

The new game mode will be arriving with Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance, which is coming on February 8, 2022. Not only that, but the new season also comes with a new Legend, Mad Maggie, which is also something players are looking out for.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar