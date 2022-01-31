Apex Legends drops season 12 gameplay trailer: Shows Control mode, Mad Maggie, and more

Fans of Apex Legends have been holding their breath to find out what to expect from the upcoming Season of Apex Legends titled Defiance. So far, they have only had the reveal trailer to dig for details.

A gameplay trailer for the new season has been released which teases all the upcoming changes. Fans are excited about all the updates that could make the game feel like a completely fresh experience for veterans and newcomers to Apex Legends.

Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged OlympusComing with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. Dive into the new limited-time mode Control, see the latest Legend Mad Maggie in action, and battle amidst the chaos of a sabotaged Olympus 💥Coming with Apex Legends: Defiance on Feb 8. https://t.co/KYybvbV3Sj

A limited-time Control mode, newest legend Mad Maggie and a battle pass is coming to Apex Legends.

The trailer reveals the new Control mode that will be playable for three weeks during the new Season. Players will be pitted against each other in teams of nine and fight for control of zones.

If a team controls all the zones, the game enters the Lockout. To gain victory, One team has to maintain control of all the zones until the timer runs out.

There is also a ratings legend system that rewards players for completing objectives in the game. There are different tiers that one has to break and every time a player enters a tier they'll gain a charge on their ultimate. Players will lose their rating upon death and will have to climb back up the board when they respawn.

Mad Maggie is the newest Legend to join the roster of Apex Legends. The players finally got gameplay footage of the Legend as she uses her huge arsenal on the battlefield. Those who anticipated her arrival got to see much of the mechanics in the gameplay trailer.

A new Battle Pass for the game has also been announced that celebrates its three-year anniversary. There will be exclusive rewards and cosmetics that players will be able to obtain through the battle pass.

There are also significant map updates that will be arriving on the map of Olympus. Titled Sabotaged Olympus, it remains to be seen how players will adapt to the new changes.

Season 12 is certainly going to innovate a lot in the game, giving players plenty of room to explore the new mode and systems. Respawn has yet again proved that the new Season is going to be worth the hype.

