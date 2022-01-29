Mad Maggie's abilities in Apex Legends Season 12

Mad Maggie has been announced as the next Legend to arrive in Apex Legends in Season 12, and naturally, players are curious about the abilities that she may have. Based on the trailer that she was already given, players can expect someone with plenty of weapon-based tools to take out the competition.

Within the Apex Legends universe, Mad Maggie has certainly taken up the mantle as one of the villains. Her aesthetic and her potential abilities certainly paint her as a Legend that's not afraid to use bullets and explosives to get what she wants. Based on the information that the community has found so far, Maggie certainly matches her characterization from the launch trailer.

What abilities will Mad Maggie have in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance?

Respawn Entertainment, the developer behind Apex Legends, hasn't officially revealed the gameplay trailer for Mad Maggie. The trailer will likely appear by the end of January in order to hype up the new Legend.

However, that doesn't mean the community hasn't already scanned through as many of the game's files as they possibly could. With that in mind, here's a pretty good idea of the abilities Maggie will have.

Mad Maggie's abilities based on data mines in Apex Legends:

Passive - Shotgun Kick: Maggie carries a shotgun on her leg that is loaded by shotgun shells found within each match. The shotgun fires when used against doors or in a melee sequence. When the shotgun is used, players will get a speed boost.

Maggie carries a shotgun on her leg that is loaded by shotgun shells found within each match. The shotgun fires when used against doors or in a melee sequence. When the shotgun is used, players will get a speed boost. Tactical - Flashbang: Maggie throws equipment that will blinds and deafens enemy players for a short duration. This could include ammo instead based on the trailer.

Maggie throws equipment that will blinds and deafens enemy players for a short duration. This could include ammo instead based on the trailer. Ultimate - Concussive Breaching Charge: Maggie plants a charge which destroys traps, effects enemies, and forces doors open. This is done with a sonic blast.

There was another ability leaked which would utilize debris for disorientation and increased speed. However, that ability, along with the others, will be confirmed or shut down in the coming week.

When does Apex Legends Season 12 release?

Maggie is set as a villain to the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Season 12 of Apex Legends, known as Defiance, will officially launch on February 8, 2022. This gives players just a couple more weeks to complete what they need to in the current season of Apex Legends.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the new season, players can expect the usual Battle Pass and a return to the Olympus map. Only this time, there will be some changes courtesy of Mad Maggie and her demolition.

Edited by R. Elahi