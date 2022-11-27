Genshin Impact 3.3 banner order: Official announcement and release dates

Genshin Impact 3.3 will be released on December 7, alongside new characters, events, and a permanent game mode. Being the game's upcoming star, the Wanderer's popularity increased even more after the reveal of his playable form and demo.

In their latest Livestream, HoYoverse officially announced the order they will release the banners for each phase. Similar to previous updates, the 3.3 update will have two phases, with each one lasting 21 days. As announced by the company, they will revert to the standard runtime for each phase.

The following article will list all the banners and the order in which they will officially arrive.

All upcoming banners and their order of release in Genshin Impact 3.3

1) Every upcoming character banner and updated release date

Upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming characters that have been confirmed for the game's next update are as follows:

Wanderer (first phase)

Arataki Itto (first phase)

Faruzan (first phase)

Raiden Shogun (second phase)

Kamisato Ayato (second phase)

The expected release time of the update is 11:00 am (UTC +8) on December 7, 2022. Generally, there will be a downtime of five hours, during which the company will conduct maintenance on the game's servers.

The release date has been known by the community for quite some time now, due to the official roadmap by HoYoverse being released back in 2.7.

2) Release order of the character banners

Genshin Impact 3.3 official cover (Image via HoYoverse)

The order in which each character will be released in Genshin Impact 3.3 is as follows:

First phase: Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto

Second phase: Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato

The Wanderer and Arataki Itto's banners are scheduled for release on December 7 and is expected to last 21 days. The release time for both the banners will be the same as the update's release, which is 11:00 am (UTC +8). As mentioned earlier, since HoYoverse decided to extend the runtime duration for 3.3, the second phase is expected to be released on December 28.

Genshin Impact maintenance (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the schedule, Raiden Shogun's rerun banner, alongside Kamisato Ayato, will arrive on the same day that the second phase starts. The phase will run for 21 days, ending on January 18, 2023.

3) Weapons banner

Introducing new weapons alongside new characters is a tradition that HoYoverse has upheld since the game's official release. Accompanying the Wanderer will be his signature Catalyst called Tulaytullah's Remembrance. Furthermore, the same banner will carry another 5-star weapon called Redhorn Stonethresher, Arataki Itto's signature weapon.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance (Image via Genshin Impact)

This particular weapon banner will run for 21 days, the same as the character banner in the first phase from December 7 to 28. The weapon banner in the second phase will include Raiden Shogun's Engulfing Lightning and Kamisato Ayato's Haran Tsukishiro Futsu.

Raiden Shogun with her signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The banner will run for the rest of the update in the second phase, from December 28 to January 18, 2023. Additionally, on the topic of weapons, players should note that v3.3 will also introduce a brand new 4-star Sword called Toukabou Shigure.

Poll : 0 votes