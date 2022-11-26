Genshin Impact 3.3 artifacts: Desert Pavilion Chronicle and Flower of Paradise Lost set bonus details

The special program for Genshin Impact 3.3 finally concluded with a lot to take away from. HoYoverse showcased upcoming characters and events, all while setting up a permanent game mode for everyone to enjoy. However, players should note that the next version will also introduce new artifact sets.

Since the company has a history of releasing new artifacts alongside characters, it will be no different this time. Two new sets, Desert Pavilion Chronicle and Flower of Paradise Lost, will be available from one domain. Typically, players can expect it to be located somewhere in the middle of the desert.

The following article will break down the set bonuses for new artifacts and potential characters who can be decent upon equipping them.

Desert Pavilion Chronicle and Flower of Paradise Lost in Genshin Impact 3.3

1) Desert Pavilion Chronicle

The Desert Pavilion Chronicle is one of two upcoming artifacts for Genshin Impact 3.3. Judging by its set bonuses, it is safe to assume that this specific set is meant for Wanderer. However, players can use any artifacts they want on new characters based on different builds.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s.



New: 40% for 15s



#原神 #Genshin Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact changesWhen Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s.New: 40% for 15s Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact changesWhen Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s.New: 40% for 15s#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/lIrZTQPI3J

The set bonuses for the Desert Pavilion Chronicle set are as follows:

2-set piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-set piece: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

Like many artifacts in the game, Desert Pavilion Chronicle will also have a 4-star counterpart. Apart from Wanderer, other Anemo DPS characters, such as Xiao and Heizou, can make good use of the 4-set bonus.

Xiao Burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since the current standard artifact set for Xiao has been Viridescent Venerer and Gladiator's Finale for a 33% increase in all attacks, the Desert Pavilion can increase the overall Burst damage during Xiao's plunge by 40%.

Hence, upon equipping this Genshin Impact set, players can cast Burst and perform a charged attack, followed by continuous plunge attacks.

2) Flower of Paradise Lost

The second announced artifact set for Genshin Impact 3.3 is Flower of Paradise Lost, which is a bit more complicated. The announced bonuses in yesterday's livestream suggest that the set bonuses strongly favor Dendro reactions. Here are the set bonuses for each set:

2-set piece bonus: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-set piece bonus: The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



4-Pieces:

Old -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%.



New -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%



#原神 #Genshin Flower of Paradise Lost artifact changes4-Pieces:Old -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%.New -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40% Flower of Paradise Lost artifact changes4-Pieces:Old -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%.New -> The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/D8piSbmmBU

To summarize, the character equipping this set can trigger Dendro reactions such as Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon with 40% more damage. Another 25% bonus effect can be gained after the aforementioned reactions, stacking up to 4 times. Hence, the elements required here are Dendro, Hydro, Electro, and Pyro.

Electro characters such as Fischl, Yae Miko, or Kuki Shinobu can create Hyperbloom reactions easily and are recommended for this set. Pyro characters such as Xiangling for Burgeon or Hydro characters such as Nilou, Mona, or Tartaglia for Bloom can support high-damage Dendro reactions with this set.

Poll : 0 votes