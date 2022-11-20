How to play Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Builds, gameplay, and team roles

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro character that Genshin Impact announced a long time ago. But since she only had her first rerun banner on November 18, many new players are clueless about her playstyle and build.

As a catalyst-user, Travelers can expect her to have an Electro attack as the default. They need to learn more about Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst before equipping her with suitable builds. This article will help players learn more about her gameplay and best builds in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko gameplay and team roles in Genshin Impact

A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist on the field (Image via HoYoverse)

The most outstanding skill Yae Miko has in Genshin Impact is her Elemental Skill 'Yakan Envocation: Sesshou Sakura.' By tapping her Skill, she will summon a Sesshou Sakura, which will strike one nearby enemy with Electro damage.

A maximum of three fox totems can exist simultaneously and stay on the field even when Yae Miko is switched out. In other words, Yae Miko could be an off-field sub-DPS with her Elemental Skill alone, as it can deal great damage to the enemies, especially with elemental reactions.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, for her Elemental Burst 'Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin,' Yae Miko will use nearby Sesshou Sakura to transform it into Tenko Thunderbolts, dealing massive AoE Electro Damage. For each Sesshou Sakura on the field, one Tenko Thunderbolt will strike down.

While her Ultimate move is exceptionally good, it also consumes a lot of energy. Yae Miko needs the help of another Electro character in Genshin Impact to generate more Electro particles and refill her Burst bar.

Best weapon and artifacts for Yae Miko in version 3.2

Kagura's Verity is her signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Yae Miko has great potential as a damage dealer in Genshin Impact, any weapon with a Crit Rate/Damage is highly appreciated. It also helps players focus on specific stats in the artifact section later.

Kagura's Verity Skyward Atlas Lost Prayer The Widsith Solar Pearl

Kagura's Verity is the best 5-star weapon for the fox lady, especially with the high Crit Damage value from the secondary stat alone. While for the 4-star, The Widsith is a great replacement with slightly lower Crit Damage, but with a useful passive skill for Yae Miko to take advantage of.

Miko's artifact section (Image via HoYoverse)

While for the artifacts, there are lots of options for Yae Miko to pick from. Genshin Impact players can mix-match Thundering Fury with a 2-piece artifact that gives 18% Attack or 80 Elemental Mastery. For the full list, Travelers can see the artifacts below.

2-piece Thundering Fury & 18% ATK / 80 EM 4-piece Thundering Fury 4-piece Gilded Dreams 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

For the main stats, focus on ATK% > Electro DMG Bonus > Crit Rate/Damage for Yae Miko’s full potential damage. To obtain the perfect sub-stats is extremely random, but gamers can try to aim for these stats when choosing the artifacts: Crit Rate/DMG > ATK% > Elemental Mastery > Energy Recharge.

Yae Miko is an excellent character in Genshin Impact, especially with the addition of the Dendro element. Players can increase her potential by adding her to the Quicken team for more damage.

Poll : 0 votes