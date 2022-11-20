How to monitor Genshin Impact Resin using new HoYoLAB widget on phones: Step-by-step guide

Genshin Impact players must save and use their Resin in order to obtain the materials needed to craft their weapons and characters. In the current version, the game limits the total Resin to a maximum of 160, and after use, it will replenish in 21 hours.

This mechanic can be time-consuming, as players need to open the game and check their Resin number. Fortunately, the recent HoYoLAB update released a useful widget to fix the problem.

Players may now track their Resin on mobile devices with this widget feature. This article will guide players on how to set up the HoYoLAB widget to track the original Resin in Genshin Impact.

How to use HoYoLAB Widget to monitor Resin counter in Genshin Impact

On November 7, 2022, HoYoLAB released an update for the Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle. For those unaware, HoYoLAB's Battle Chronicle is a feature that allows users to keep track of their in-game statistics. On the HoYoLAB app or website, they may also view the statistics of other users. With the latest update, the app gains a widget with numerous shortcuts.

Players can see how many hours remain before their Original Resin is capped at 160 with the new mobile widget function. Additionally, all Genshin Impact tools are also accessible, such as Check-In, Interest Group, and All Tools. The widget is available in two sizes, as the image below illustrates.

Users can choose which size they want to add (Image via HoYoverse)

The smaller version can only be used to use HoYoLAB's daily login check-in function and see the Original Resin capacity. On the other hand, the larger version provides a lot more functions. It also displays the player's account nickname and Adventure Rank.

Users must download or update their HoYoLAB app to the latest version of 2.21 to use the new widget. Genshin Impact players can refer to the YouTube video below for the visual guide.

Here is the shortened version of the guide. To add the widget for the iOS device's home screen, follow these steps:

Long press on the menu screen and tap the '+' icon in the top left corner.

Search for HoYoLAB in the list to find the small and large widgets.

Add the widget to the home screen in the size they want.

For Android users, they can do the same by following these instructions:

Tap and hold on to the home screen, then select Widgets from the bottom menu.

Search for HoYoLAB in the list to find the small and large widgets.

Drag the widget to the home screen in the size they want.

The HoYoLAB widget data refresh rates are limited by iOS and Android regulations to maintain device efficiency and battery life. All mobile devices will receive a dynamic data update every 30 minutes.

This concludes every detail about the most recent HoYoLAB widget feature that Genshin Impact gamers might need to know. With a promising widget like this one, the developers may bring more life-changing updates for players in the future. In the meantime, Travelers can check out HoYoLAB for fanart and guides from the official content creator.

