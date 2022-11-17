Genshin Impact Snapshots quest guide: How to unlock, locations, and Kamera gadget

Genshin Impact players looking to unlock the Kamera gadget will need to complete a simple quest in Liyue before they can acquire it. This quest only takes a few minutes, and you will be able to gain access to the unique item that allows you to take screenshots with the press of a button. This quest would typically involve using some sleuthing skills to find the location of two characters in Liyue, but you can save a ton of time by using the direct locations of these characters.

Here's how you can complete the Snapshots quest to unlock the Kamera in Genshin Impact.

Kamera in Genshin Impact: How to complete the Snapshots quest and unlock the item

The Snapshots quest is one of the easiest ones in Genshin Impact. All you will need to do is travel throughout Liyue and deliver some photos to gain access to a fun and unique gadget. The Kamera will allow you to take screenshots by equipping it, and it can be a fun way to document your travels throughout the world of Teyvat. To complete this quest, you will need to follow these steps:

Talk to Xu at Feiyun Slope. Deliver the picture to the customers. Deliver to Granny Shan. Deliver to Tea Master Liu Su. Report back to Xu.

As you can see, it is a short set of tasks, and you can find the instructions below:

1) Talk to Xu at Feiyun Slope

Xu can be found here (Image via HoYoverse)

Xu can be found near the northernmost Teleport Waypoint at Liyue Harbor near the Feiyun Commerce Guild building. If you have not begun this quest yet, he will have a blue exclamation mark pointing in his direction, which should make locating him much easier. After speaking to him, he will instruct you on what you'll need to do to complete this quest, before giving you two photos to go hand out.

2) Deliver the photo to Granny Shan

Granny Shan needs one of these photos (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo goes to Granny Shan, who can be found at a Toy Stall on the other side of Liyue. The fastest way to get to her is to use the Teleport Waypoint closest to the Adventurer's Guild and walk over to where you can see the toy dragon sitting on the stalls. Granny Shan also has a unique icon over her head shaped like a small box with a lightning bolt on it.

Granny Shan's toy stall (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you deliver the photo to her, you'll need to deliver it to another member of the community named Tea Master Liu Su.

3) Deliver the photo to Tea Master Liu Su

The man on the stage is Tea Master Liu Su (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans will need to head up to the Heyu Tea House to deliver the next photo to Tea Master Liu Su, and finding him can be a little tricky given the tons of staircases leading up and down throughout this portion of Liyue Harbor. You will want to look out for the man on the stage who has dialogue bubbles popping up over his head often. If you have completed commissions like Cliffhanger, you will be well acquainted with this NPC.

The exact location of Tea Master Liu Su can be seen above (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Once you've delivered the photo to him, you'll be able to return and complete this quest.

4) Return to Xu to complete the quest

After delivering these photos, simply return to Xu and speak to him to complete this quest and receive the Kamera gadget in Genshin Impact. Using it is as simple as equipping it just like any other gadget, and you will now be able to take unlimited photos with the press of a button.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to take advantage of this fun Kamera gadget, and unlocking it is quite easy.

