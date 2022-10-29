How to find Kamera pictures in Genshin Impact on PC and mobile

The entire world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is filled with memorable locations for players to explore. Naturally, the game allows everyone to capture an area's essence in a single screenshot, which can be done via various sources. However, the preferred option for the community is via the Kamera.

Players can equip this as a gadget and interact to capture anything they want, except in domains. However, after you capture a photo and save it, you might wonder where you can find that file in your system.

The following article will guide you through the process of finding your precious captured moments in the game.

Finding Genshin Impact screenshots on your preferred platform (2022)

Kamera was introduced with the 1.2 updates, where players had to look for a particular World Quest called Snapshots. Anyone missing out on the gadget can head to Liyue Harbor now and look for an NPC called Xu near the Feiyun Commerce Guild Building.

Xu on the Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

The quest involves straightforward steps, where players must visit two NPCs to complete the objectives and acquire the Kamera as a reward. Once received, it can be equipped and used to capture moments in real-time.

1) How to find the screenshots on PC?

Screenshots of Genshin Impact can work in a lot of places. Whether it's a wallpaper for your PC or thumbnails for your video, capturing a stunning in-game environment wrapped in high-quality graphics is best. However, after you're done capturing something from inside the game, you are now wondering where to find the picture.

Kamera in the inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

Simply head to the drive where the game is installed and open the folder. From there, follow these steps:

Once inside the first folder, called "Genshin Impact", look for another folder named "Genshin Impact game."

Open the folder and look for another folder called "screenshot".

You will find all screenshots taken inside the game via your Kamera.

This folder also saves screenshots that you can save from Hangout quests.

Typically, the drive will vary for everyone, but the folder names will remain the same unless you have changed them. Let's assume you have the game installed on the C drive for a more precise idea. Hence, the screenshot location will be:

C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\ScreenShot

Screenshot folder within the installed folder (Image via Microsoft)

Another way to capture screenshots in-game, is via the photo mode in the Paimon Menu. While this does help players customize for a perfect picture, the character on the screen won't be able to perform any action for the duration. Images saved from this mode are kept in the same folder mentioned above.

2) How to find screenshots on Mobile?

Save button for the Kamera screenshot on the phone (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding your screenshot folder for Genshin Impact is much easier if you're on a mobile device. Each image you capture in-game will be stored in a new screenshot folder. These pictures will be available in your Gallery as well. Once you use your Kamera in-game, interact with the Save button at the bottom of the image.

One final note players should keep while saving in-game pictures is to paste all the files into a different drive before re-installation. Often, players re-install the entire game in another drive, losing all saved screenshots from the installed folders.

Poll : 0 votes