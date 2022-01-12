How to get secret Genshin Impact achievement for messing with audio settings

Secret achievements are like Easter eggs in Genshin Impact. The developer will add new hidden achievements to every updated version and players will find them through accidental encounters or guides.

One old achievement: '...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?' is one of the easiest and funniest achievements in the game. Although it was released in version 1.4, new players may not know how to obtain this achievement. This article will explain how to get this secret achievement in Genshin Impact step-by-step.

How to obtain '...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?' achievement in Genshin Impact

Achievements page (Image via miHoYo)

Typically, Genshin Impact achievements only require players to complete various tasks in the open world. However, there is one secret achievement that players won't expect to get in the game, and that is the '...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?' achievement.

Open the Paimon Menu (Image via miHoYo)

To obtain it, open the game and navigate to the Paimon Menu. The Paimon icon is located in the top left corner of the screen. Then, choose the Settings option to go to the Audio Settings.

Open Paimon Menu > Settings > Audio (Image via Ryou S, YouTube)

You will see the Dialogue Volume under the Audio Balance Section from the Audio Settings. Keep adjusting the volume until you get the secret achievement '...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you?'

Claim Primogems reward from the Achievement page (Image via miHoYo)

Although the task only takes a few seconds, you can get five Primogems from it. The reward can be claimed from the Achievement Page under the Wonders of the World section.

Hidden achievements are always fun to find and complete in Genshin Impact. With the addition of Enkanomiya, a lot more secret achievements were added to the game. Fans who would love to collect them can read this guide to find and complete their achievements.

Edited by Srijan Sen