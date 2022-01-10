Top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact has a vast world filled with mysteries and achievements. Spread across four major locations, players can explore different domains and solve numerous puzzles. Doing this will unlock separate achievements, which in turn will reward everyone with primogems.

While achievements are pretty straightforward for players, some stay hidden behind tricky mechanics. The following article breaks down a few hidden achievements that players might have missed in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 achievements in Genshin Impact that players might have missed

5) Light and Dark, Dusk and Dawn

Top of the Dainichi Mikoshi (Image via Genshin Impact)

This hidden achievement can be unlocked by going on top of the Dainichi Mikoshi structure and gliding over the main summit. Players can jump from either of the three stone pillars located on separate sides.

4) Step Right Up

Enkanomiya NPC at Evernight (Image via Genshin Impact)

The "Step Right Up" hidden achievement can be acquired by locating a Genshin Impact NPC during the Evernight period. Just south of the Evernight Temple in Enkanomiya, players need to look for Akashi, who will set up a small archery trial.

Here, players are required to aim and shoot an arrow at a marked location. Completing this will reward everyone with a Precious Chest and achievement.

3) The Ill-Starred Legacy of Iwakura

Rusted Blade located within Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

This achievement is based on Enkanomiya, where players need to spawn at the first waypoint located within the Serpent's Bowels. From there, everyone can go forward and look for a waterfall on the left. One thing to note here is that the "Iwakara Out" achievement needs to be completed before attempting this.

Iwakara's grave (Image via Genshin Impact)

After picking up the sword, it can be returned to the grave located in Byakko Plain. The hidden achievement will be granted to players right after interacting with the grave.

2) All is Well

Temple reconstruction neat Mt Tengheng (Image via Genshin Impact)

The achievement, "All is Well" is time-gated, where players have to do various tasks in three days. The first day requires players to talk to Chef Mao and Wang Ping'an to initiate the questline. On the second day, players will be asked to take care of Treasure Hoarders.

Finally, on the third day, the achievement will be unlocked by offering incense to Pervases within the finished temple.

1) Not Flyin' Away This Time

Catching a Crystal Fly with a net (Image via Genshin Impact)

The "Not Flyin' Away This Time" achievement can be acquired by capturing a Crystal Fly using an Omni-Ubiquity Net. Players can equip the consumable via their Gadget inventory and use it in front of a Crystal Fly. Capturing one will be enough for the achievement.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi