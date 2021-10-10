Top 5 Crystal Core locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can farm Crystal Cores by going to locations with Crystalflies.

It doesn't matter if it's an Anemo, Electro, Geo, or Cryo Crystalfly, as long as the player catches it, they will receive a Crystal Core. They can use this material for several recipes via crafting, all of which utilize one Crystal Core:

Condensed Resin

Frostshield Potion

Windbarrier Potion

Genshin Impact players can also forge the Adepti Seeker's Stove, which requires two Crystal Cores. Condensed Resin is highly desirable due to its ability to help players farm more artifacts than usual. Fortunately, finding Crystalflies is more accessible than one might think.

Five good Crystal Core locations in Genshin Impact

If Genshin Impact players wish to know all the Crystal Core locations, they can consult the interactive map above. The following listicle will prioritize the sheer number of Crystal Cores one can collect quickly and efficiently.

Not only that, but it will also prioritize nearby Teleport Waypoints. The easier it is for a player to farm it, the higher it will rank in this article. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that these are the only viable farming locations for Crystal Cores.

There are 169 Crystalflies in Genshin Impact. Hence, players can aim to farm more of them after collecting the ones on this list.

Remember, players don't spot Crystal Cores out in the wild. Instead, they must collect a Crystalfly (of any element) to automatically acquire the Crystal Core.

5) North of Mt. Aocang

There are several nearby Geo Crystalflies for the player to collect here (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can teleport to the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern and head south for these Geo Crystalflies. There are ten of them on the route to the western peninsula.

There are some nearby Geovishaps, but most can avoid them as they collect the Crystal Cores. If the player is efficient, they can acquire all of them in less than a minute.

These Geo Crystalflies are out in the open, so they can fly high enough to avoid being caught. However, competent players can spot and collect them before that happens.

4) Fort Hiraumi

This farming location is wider than the usual ones, but there are plenty of teleports to use (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can teleport to the Fort Hiraumi Teleport Waypoint in Seirai Island. Head northwest and try to collect the two Electro Crystalflies along the path. There are also two more Crystal Cores further west toward Koseki Village.

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can head east to collect three more Electro Crystalflies. After that, there are two more Crystal Cores even further towards the east.

Upon collecting them, teleport to the easternmost Teleport Waypoint in Fort Hiraumi to acquire three more Crystal Cores.

3) Dawn Winery

There are 12 Crystal Cores along the path from the Valley of Remembrance domain (Image via miHoYo)

Teleport to the Valley of Remembrance domain and head west. The first three Anemo Crystalflies might be hard to spot with the trees in the way, but experienced players should find them easily.

The next nine that surround the Dawn Winery make this a good farming spot. Some of these Anemo Crystalflies are located near the grapes, which makes them get stuck sometimes.

Less-skilled Genshin Impact players will find the following locations to be much more manageable.

2) Windrise Statue of the Seven

The Windrise location has five Anemo Crystalflies to collect (Image via miHoYo)

Teleports close to a bunch of Anemo Crystalflies make this location desirable for general farming. There are five of them in this spot, and they can be easily located.

Genshin Impact players can also teleport in and out of this farming location to respawn any Anemo Crystalflies they miss. This location is available at the start of the game, so it's ideal for new players to utilize.

It lacks the sheer numbers present in the previous spot, but its ease of access is too good to ignore. Genshin Impact players should acquire as many Crystalflies here as possible. Doing so will come in handy for the mid-to-late phase of Genshin Impact.

1) Guyun Stone Forest

There's more than half a dozen Geo Crystalflies in this location (Image via miHoYo)

The Domain of Guyun allows players to teleport very close to some Geo Crystalflies. Hence, Genshin Impact players can collect a few of them quickly and efficiently with this location.

If the player fails to grab one of them, they can teleport somewhere else and then teleport back here. Also, the closed nature of this location makes it so that the Geo Crystalflies tend to get stuck.

Finding Crystal Cores won't be challenging in this location. There are also a few more Crystal Core locations further southwest. Ultimately, it's one of the highest concentrations of Crystal Cores near a teleport.

Genshin Impact players can take advantage of these spots to collect sufficient amounts of Crystal Core.

