Genshin Impact: How to get Triple-layered Consomme

Genshin Impact has a ton of food recipes that help with ATK, DEF, CRIT RATE/DMG, Stamina, Healing, and elemental DMG bonuses.

The Triple-layered Consomme helps players increase their party's shield strength by 25%. It also plays a vital role in completing the Fishing for Jade quest in Genshin Impact.

Triple-Layered consomme bonuses

Obtaining Triple-layered Consomme in Genshin Impact

The Triple-layered Consomme is a recipe that originates from Liyue. To be eligible to obtain the recipe, players must have their adventure rank at 40 or above.

Gamers can purchase the recipe for the Triple-layered Consomme from Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor. To buy it, they have to approach Chef Mao in the Wanmin Restaurant and scroll down the restaurant menu to find the recipe.

Upon purchasing, the recipe will be transferred to the in-game inventory (Backpack icon), where players must learn it.

Wanmin Restaurant location in Liyue

Recipe menu of Wanmin Restaurant

Cooking Triple-layered Consomme in Genshin Impact

After learning the recipe, it will require the following ingredients to be cooked.

Ham Fowl Bamboo Shoot Mushroom

Once players have collected the required items, the Triple-layered Consomme can be cooked at any fireplace with the cooking facility or the Adepti Seeker's Stove.

Requirement of Triple-layered Consomme in Genshin Impact

The Triple-layered Consomme can provide an additional 25%, 30%, or 35% shield strength, depending on the quality of the cooked food.

The food also plays a crucial role in the Return of the Jade Chamber quest. To unlock this quest, players must complete Ganyu's Story quest and Fishing for Jade quest first.

At a particular stage of the quest, players have to cook the Triple-layered Consomme and serve it to Qingzhou. Upon successfully doing so, the last part of the quest will become available, requiring the traveler to chase away the boars from three marked locations in Bamboo Forest.

