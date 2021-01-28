Where and How to find Fowl in Genshin Impact

Fowl in Genshin Impact can be challenging to find sometimes. Fowl is a necessary ingredient which is used to process Smoked Fowl and 7 other types of food recipes. To make this task easier, here is a list of the top 5 places to find Fowl in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Fowl in Genshin Impact:

Mondstadt Bridge: A flock of birds can always be found on the bridge near the Mondstadt gates. These birds can be killed with any long-range Area of Effect (AOE) damage dealer character such as Childe/Tartaglia, Fischl, Venti, Ganyu and Diluc. Players can collect upto 8 Fowls in a successful hunt from Mondstadt Bridge. This is the most probable place to find Fowl in Genshin Impact.

Mondstadt Bridge location

Mondstadt Bridge (Image credit: FreeMMOStation)

Expedition: Teleport to either of the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue or Mondstadt. Under Mondstadt expedition menu, the Windrise expedition grants a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 12 Fowls per expedition. This is one of the easiest ways to find Fowl in Genshin Impact.

Windrise Expedition (8-12 Fowls)

Windrise, Statue of The Seven: At the Statue of The Seven in Windrise, multiple flocks of birds can be found. Hunting them from long range with an archer character can drop up to 2 Fowls with each hit. In case they fly away, wait for a few minutes and then try sneaking in for another opportunity.

Hunting Location, Windrise

Springvale: In the Springvale woods, there are a number of boar and birds always available to hunt. The birds can be hunt down from far to obtain up to 2 Fowls per bird.

Hunting Location, Springvale

Purchase from Draff, Springvale: Players can purchase up to 10 Fowls everyday from a hunter named "Draff". To find Draff, teleport to the Springvale waypoint and proceed to the below marked location. Draff can be found there gossiping with another fellow hunter. 10 Fowls can be purchased from here at the cost of 2400 Mora everyday. Make sure to visit the place during day time. Draff won't be available at night. This is the fastest way to find Fowl in Genshin Impact

Draff's location

Identifying Draff

Purchasing fowls from Draff

There are even more ways to farm Fowl by investing more time. Check out the following video to know more.

