Genshin Impact: "Year of the Ox" Forum event explained

Genshin Impact is rewarding its Facebook and official forum community with hundreds of free Acquaint Fates.

Over 200 winners on each platform will be rewarded with free Acquaint Fates for crafting Genshin Impact themed greeting cards to wish other players a prosperous 2021.

Genshin Impact: Year of the Ox event

Mihoyo, being a Chinese video game developer and animation studio, won't miss an opportunity to provide greetings on special Chinese occasions. Ahead of the Chinese year 2021, starting from 12th February 2021 (Lunar new year day) and ending on 31st January 2022, the publisher has decided to reward players for greeting each other in the official communities.

The event is named so because 2021 is considered the year of the Ox - the Zodiac's second animal in Chinese astrology.

According to the announcement, players will need to craft a new year greeting card digitally or physically to participate in the event. A total of 100 players will be chosen as winners of the event based on their heartfelt creations. The winners will be rewarded with 5 Acquaint Fates each on the result announcement day.

Additionally, another 100 wholesome players who leave their heartfelt positive messages blessing other community members in the comments, will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate\ each.

Happy Year of the Ox, Travelers!



As a fun event, Paimon is inviting everyone to craft their own Genshin Impact themed greeting card to wish for a prosperous year!



Take part in the event here:https://t.co/uAHqzRyr9F#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UvbvtYayDO — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 5, 2021

Eligibility for the Year of the Ox event:

A single player can not win both the rewards. Comments with no relevance to the event and comments under replies of other comments will be considered invalid. The event is available to players from America, Europe, Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and MO. The Genshin Impact official community team holds the right of final interpretation of the event rules.

How to participate in the Year of the Ox event:

To participate in the "Year of the Ox event," Players have to comment down their Genshin Impact themed greeting card or warm message in the above Facebook post or the Official genshin Impact forum by clicking here. Including players' UID in the comment is mandatory to be eligible for the event.

