Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event: Alternate sprint restriction, rules and more

Windtrace, the best Co-Op event in Genshin impact, will have its re-run on January 13 at 10:00 AM. Although the gameplay is similar to the Windtrace event in version 1.5, this version has a few game-changing additions.

Not only has Gygax added several new maps for the new Windtrace event, but Kamisato Ayaka and Mona's Alternate Sprints also cannot be used. Mona's sprint was once the top cheat players could use to win the game from the Rebels side.

With this new restriction, the Hunter side will have more chances to capture the Rebels and win the Windtrace game in Genshin Impact.

Windtrace Event Rules and Gameplay in Genshin Impact 2.4

#GenshinImpact In order to recruit more people to play Windtrace, Gygax has added several new maps this time around. Windtrace, the classic game that hands down Mondstadt's history, is once again being held!

The Windtrace re-run event will start on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM (Server Time). Only those players with an Adventure Rank 20 or above can take part in it.

Once the Travelers start the game at Gygax's location in Mondstadt, they will be randomly selected as Rebels or Hunter. Rebels are the ones who move and hide to avoid the Hunter. Meanwhile, the Hunter must capture all Rebels within the stipulated time.

Contested Zone in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

The stage, known as 'Contested Zone,' will be randomly chosen among the areas where participants have already been unlocked. To unlock a zone, gamers must first unlock all the Statues of the Seven in the corresponding event areas.

The winner will be rewarded with Windtrace Coins after the game ends. The longer a Rebel remains uncaught, the more Windtrace Coins they can get. On the other hand, the Hunter’s reward will depend on the number of Rebels the player captures, and the time taken to catch them.

One crucial thing Genshin Impact players must note is that the Windtrace Coins can only be obtained when playing in randomized games using the matching function. If one creates a custom Co-Op party, they will not receive any Windtrace Coins.

Windward Arts in Windtrace re-run event

During each game of Windtrace, all players' original Combat Talents will be replaced with 'Windward Arts.' Both Rebels and Hunter will have a couple of varieties they can choose from.

Rebels will have the following abilities:

Disguise - Disguise as one of the specialized objects in the area Lay Bait- Arrange bait in front Transparency - Temporarily enter a hidden state Starstep - Movement speed is increased within 30 seconds of using this Windward Art.

Hunter has more abilities to select from:

Capture! - Dispel the disguise of a nearby Rebel and capture them. Sensor Aura - Notify the Hunter if the area contains a Rebel. Mysterious Hunch - Briefly shows the direction in which all the Rebels can be found. Imprisoning Curse - Remove a disguise of one Rebel and highlight them with a blue pillar. Insight - Mark all uncaptured Rebels for 20 seconds on the map and highlight them with a blue pillar. Hunter's Intuition - Mark a Rebel for 60 seconds on the map and highlight them with a blue pillar.

Alternate Sprint restrictions in Windtrace 2.4

In the previous Windtrace event in version 1.5, players could use Mona's Alternate Sprint to win the game. This allowed the Rebels to gain an easy victory.

To change the flow of the game, Genshin Impact restricts the usage of Mona and Kamisato Ayaka's Alternate Sprint in the new Windtrace. As a result, any players who use Mona or Ayaka in the team will not have an alternate sprint.

