Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event release date, rewards, and more details

Windtrace, one of the most loved events in Genshin Impact history, is finally coming back in version 2.4. The community is more than excited to play as Hunters and Rebels and win rewards for it.

The Windtrace rerun event in version 2.4 is shaping up to be much better than the original one, thanks to all of the new content that has arrived since patch 1.5.

Here's everything players need to know about the Windtrace rerun in Genshin Impact version 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event release date and rewards

The Windtrace event will begin on January 13, 2022 and players will be able to earn Windtrace coins for the next two weeks. The event will end on January 27, 2022.

During the event period, Travelers can take part in a game of Windtrace at Gygax's, and obtain Windtrace Coins to receive rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Character EXP Materials, and Mora.



The Windtrace coins are rewarded to players not only when they win a game as a Hunter/Rebel, but also when they complete tasks such as gaining 'Favors'.

The Windtrace coins can later be exchanged for Primogems, Weapon Enhancement Material, Hero's Wit, and Mora. Travelers were able to earn a total of 420 Primogems with 4,200 Windtrace coins during patch 1.5, and this number will most likely remain the same in the upcoming rerun as well.

It is worth noting that players must be Adventure Rank 20 or above to take part in Windtrace, as they're expected to unlock certain 'Contested Zones' that are spread across the three nations of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event gameplay explained

During the Windtrace event, the participants will be divided into two sides named 'Hunters' and 'Rebels'. As the names suggest, Rebels need to hide away and the Hunters need to catch them within a limited amount of time.

In the original Windtrace event in 1.5, the Rebels had the following abilities:

Lay Bait - Place baits to confuse the Hunter.

- Place baits to confuse the Hunter. Transparency - Enter a temporary hidden mode where the Hunter cannot see them.

- Enter a temporary hidden mode where the Hunter cannot see them. Disguise - Randomly disguise as one of the specialized objects in the area.

- Randomly disguise as one of the specialized objects in the area. Starstep - Increased movement speed for 30 seconds.

Interestingly, characters like Mona and Ayaka make great Rebels as they can temporarily disappear with their dashes.

The Hunters, on the other hand, used to have the following abilities:

Sensor Aura - Get notified if there's a Rebel nearby.

- Get notified if there's a Rebel nearby. Mysterious Hunch - Briefly show the direction in which Rebels can be found.

- Briefly show the direction in which Rebels can be found. Capture - Removes the disguise of a nearby Rebel and captures them.

Removes the disguise of a nearby Rebel and captures them. Imprisoning Curse - Randomly removes the disguise of a nearby Rebel and restricts their abilities for some time.

- Randomly removes the disguise of a nearby Rebel and restricts their abilities for some time. Insight - Marks all Rebels for 20 seconds on the map and highlights them with a blue pillar of light. The pillar of light moves with the player.

- Marks all Rebels for 20 seconds on the map and highlights them with a blue pillar of light. The pillar of light moves with the player. Hunter's Intitution - Marks one Rebel for 60 seconds on the map and highlights them with a blue pillar of light. The pillar of light moves with the player.

The original event featured five contested zones spread across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Dragonspine. There's a high possibility that the Windtrace rerun in 2.4 will include some new zones from Inazuma as well.

Moreover, there might be new objects that the Rebels can turn into, and more abilities that the Hunters can use against them.

All in all, it is safe to assume that the Windtrace rerun event in Genshin Impact 2.4 will be a massive hit. This will be followed by even bigger events such as the Lantern Rite rerun.

