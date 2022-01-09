Active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for January 2022

January 2022 has two Redeem Codes for Genshin Impact players to use for free Primogems.

The two Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for January 2022 are:

9BPCJCQGHAWZ (60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience)

(60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience) GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits)

Travelers can only enter them once. Make sure to copy the entire code before pasting it into the game. They can enter it through the game or the website; both methods work, but the code only works once.

GENSHINGIFT is an old code, but it still works. 9BPCJCQGHAWZ is a newer code that some players might have missed. Either way, it's free Primogems.

How to activate these Redeem Codes for Genshin Impact Primogems

Players paste Redeem Codes here in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The rest of the article will be geared toward new Genshin Impact players who want to get free Primogems quickly. The first (and often preferred) way of entering Redeem Codes is through the in-game method. First, the player must log into the game, then they must:

Pause the game (which brings up the Paimon Menu). Select Settings (it's a gear-shaped icon on the left side of the screen). Select Account (it's the second-to-last option on PC). Select Redeem Now.

The player should see "Redeem Rewards" followed by an area where they can post Redeem Codes. Simply paste 9BPCJCQGHAWZ and GENSHINGIFT for the free Primogems.

Any error message the player gets should explain why it doesn't work. For instance, "This Redemption Code is already in use" means that the player has already used it before.

The rewards for 9BPCJCQGHAWZ (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the player successfully enters the Redeem Code(s), they have to claim the rewards from the in-game mail system. Finding mail is easily done by pausing the game and selecting the mail icon on the left side.

Entering Redeem Codes through the website

Players can redeem these codes at the website too (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can also use Redeem Codes at the official website, which they can access by clicking on this hyperlink.

Once the player is on the website at this screen, they should log in. Afterwards, do the following:

Select the server that corresponds with the player's account. The website should automatically input the Character's Nickname if the previous step is done correctly. Paste the Redemption Codes (9BPCJCQGHAWZ and GENSHINGIFT).

Otherwise, the process is exactly the same as the in-game method. Players must then check their in-game mail to claim these rewards (including the free Primogems).

