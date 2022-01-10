'Hereafter All Is Well' Genshin Impact quest guide: How to unlock and complete

Hereafter All is Well is a new World Quest located in Liyue. Since most Genshin Impact players are currently focused on the new area, Enkanomiya, they might have missed this quest.

Before starting 'Hereafter All is Well,' gamers need to complete Xiao's Story Quest. In addition, this new World Quest is also time-gated by daily refresh. This article will guide players to complete the quest 'Hereafter All is Well.'

How to unlock and complete 'Hereafter All is Well' in Genshin Impact

1) Complete Xiao's Story Quest

Complete Alatus Chapter: Act I (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 'Hereafter All is Well' is locked behind Xiao's Story Quest 'Alatus Chapter: Act I.' Only after you complete Xiao's quest will you be able to start the 'Hereafter All is Well' quest in Liyue.

2) Complete Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases (Day 1)

Speak to Chef Mao after completing Xiao's quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing Xiao's quest, you will automatically obtain the 'Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases' quest when walking near Chef Mao in Liyue. The first task you need to do is teleport to the waypoint southeast of Mt. Tianheng and meet with Xiao.

Save a person surrounded by Hilichurls (Image via Gaming with Abyss, YouTube)

Amidst the Traveler and Xiao's conversation, you will hear a scream for help near your current location. Help Wang Ping'an to continue the quest. The enemies near him are only two Hilichurls, which are not that difficult to deal with.

Once cleared, Wang Ping'an reveales that he intends to rebuild the temple for Pervases. 'Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases' will end here, and you need to wait for the daily reset on the next day for the continuation.

3) Complete Hereafter: All is Well (Day 2)

Wait for the second day to continue the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second quest, 'Hereafter: All is Well,' will be available right after the next day's daily reset. You need to teleport to Pervases' temple and talk to Wang Ping'an to start the task.

Defeat the Treasure Hoarders (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the quest, you must defeat all the Treasure Hoarders near the temple. Here, Wang Ping'an will request that you search for 12 Sandbearer Woods as well. These woods can be found near the Domain of Forsaken Ruins in Guili Plains, Liyue.

The map below has the locations for all Sandbearer Woods in Genshin Impact marked.

After submitting all 12 Sandbearer Woods to Wang Ping'an, the quest will end and you will need to wait for the next daily reset for the last quest.

3) Complete 'Hereafter: Return to the Mountains' (Day 3)

The last quest, 'Hereafter: Return to the Mountains' (Image via WoW Quest, YouTube)

You can start the last quest 'Hereafter: Return to the Mountains' on the third day. There is no additional task for this quest as you only need to talk to Wang Ping'an at the newly built Temple of Pervases to complete the quest.

Obtain the hidden achievement 'All is Well' (Image via WoW Quest, Youtube)

Once the dialog and cutscene are complete, you will complete the World Quest and obtain a hidden achievement, 'All is Well.'

Also Read Article Continues below

The secret achievement provides 5 Primogems and players can claim it on the Achievement Page from the Paimon Menu.

Edited by Danyal Arabi