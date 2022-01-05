Genshin Impact 2.4 banner schedule: Shenhe, Xiao and all banner release dates revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be bringing back powerful characters from Liyue, alongside new choices like Shenhe. These upcoming five star characters all hail from the region, as it will be part of the update's main focus.

Thanks to Lantern Rite, players are getting another chance to summon for these characters. Fans definitely won't want to miss out, as Ganyu and Zhongli will also be making their return. Gamers can find the banner schedules for this update here, which will help them plan out their summons in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Banner release dates revealed

These banners will be arriving during Genshin Impact 2.4, which starts on January 5th at 6:00 AM (UTC+8.) Fans can find some time conversions here, which will help prepare for their exact release. The order of the banners may come as a surprise, as many fans might have expected Shenhe to arrive during the second half of the update.

However, it appears that Shenhe and Xiao will open the update as the first two banners thanks to Genshin Impact's new Wish-2 system. This secondary banner will allow players to summon for rerun 5-star characters while maintaining pity on the featured banner. These banners will run for three weeks, until the next two take their place.

Once this banner completes, players will be able to summon on the Zhongli and Ganyu banners, on January 26. These two powerful 5-star characters are still at the top of their class and are amazing choices for any content.

Zhongli has remained one of the game's best characters ever since his buffs, and fans will definitely not want to pass up grabbing him during this rotation. Ganyu also remains one of the best AOE damage characters, and she works very well with Shenhe's buffs. These banners will continue until the end of update 2.4, giving fans plenty of time to wish for both of them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems during this update, as these banners are almost too hard to pass up on.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider