Genshin Impact 2.4 update date and time: EST, UTC, CEST, GMT, and more timezones converted

Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin its maintenance soon, and fans will be able to begin experiencing tons of new content. Players who have been waiting for this update to arrive won't have to wait much longer. This update will bring back huge events like Lantern Rite, along with fan favorites like Windtrace.

Players will also be able to wish on some amazing rerun banners, alongside new characters like Shenhe and Yun Jin. Fans can find out the release times for this update here, converted to several timezones for easier planning.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: release times around the world

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



The Genshin Impact 2.4 update will begin its maintenance at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 5th, and fans can expect to wait around five hours for it to complete. This update will add a ton of new content, and players can look forward to some great compensation rewards once the update is live.

Fans won't want to miss out on the 2.4 update, as it looks to be one of the most generous updates in Genshin's history. Fans will want to start taking part in the festivities as soon as possible, and they can find the update times for their region here:

EST Update Time: 5.00pm, 4 January 2022

UTC Update Time: 10.00pm 4 January 2022

PST Update Time: 7.00pm, 4 January 2022

GMT Update Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022

CEST Update Time: 11.00pm, 4 January 2022

IST Update Time: 3.30am, 5 January 2022

CST Update Time: 6.00am, 5 January 2022

Global maintenance end times

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Since it is the first meal of the new year, let's get a good start by eating to our hearts' content.

I can tell that many challenges await us ahead...



Players likely won't need to wait the full five hours for the update to complete, as most maintenances conclude before the downtime ends. Either way, players will be receiving tons of free Primogems once the maintenance completes, so they should make sure to log in at these times:

EST End Time: 10.00pm, 4 January 2022

UTC End Time: 3.00am 5 January 2022

PST End Time: 12.00am, 5 January 2022

GMT End Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022

CEST End Time: 4.00am, 5 January 2022

IST End Time: 7.30am, 5 January 2022

CST End Time: 11.00am, 5 January 2022

Genshin Impact fans won't need to wait much longer to begin taking part in the 2.4 update.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider