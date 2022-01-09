All 7 Luxurious Chest locations in Enkanomiya Genshin Impact

If there is a hierarchy in the treasure chests of Genshin Impact, then Luxurious Chest has the highest position in it. Players who claim one Luxurious Chest have the chance to gain 10-40 Primogems.

Enkanomiya, a new area in Genshin Impact, has a lot of new treasure chests littered all over the place. Most of them are also recorded on the Teyvat Interactive Map, where players can check the position of each chest in Genshin Impact.

7 Luxurious Chests location in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya

Bennett and a Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are 7 Luxurious Chests spotted in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya. However, the Teyvat Interactive Map only recorded 6 Luxurious Chests in their database. For avid chest collectors, they can check the location of all 7 Luxurious Chests here.

1) Inside the mirror library, east of The Narrows

Hu Tao with a Luxurious Chest inside a library (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the first Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Luxurious Chest can be found inside a mirror library in The Narrows, Enkanomiya. This place can only be accessed after players complete a World Quest ’Collection of Dragons and Snakes.'

The task is to find five different books in Enkanomiya and Inazuma. Once all five books are collected, players must return them to the librarian to open a secret mirror library. This area is not big, so players can immediately find the Luxurious Chest after entering the mirror library.

2) North of Evernight Temple

Xiao and a Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Luxurious Chest location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Luxurious Chest can be spotted north of Evernight Temple. Although it is placed in plain sight, the chest is locked, and gamers need to find three Seelies to unseal it.

All three Seelies are also in the Evernight Temple but are hidden inside an Exquisite Chest. Players need to defeat the enemies near two chests and use Key Sigil to unlock the third Exquisite Chest. Once all the Seelies are back in their garden, the Luxurious Chest will be unlocked.

3) Inside the underground room northeast of Evernight Temple

Childe and a Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the third Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third chest is in an underground room northeast of Evernight Temple. Genshin Impact gamers need to complete a maze puzzle to unlock the room. Although the labyrinth looks complex, it is easier than expected.

4) Inside the underground room northeast of The Serpent's Heart

The fourth Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the fourth Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can only obtain the fourth Luxurious Chest sequentially after the third one. This is because both of them are from the one World Quest 'Date's Challenge.' To get this Luxurious Chest, players still need to complete a puzzle.

This time, the Traveler needs to make the underground room symmetrical. There will be a mechanic to move the walls, so players need to use these switches to complete the puzzle.

5) On top of a pillar, north of The Serpent's Heart

Shenhe inside a Whitenight barrier (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the fifth Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth Luxurious Chest is located on top of a pillar, north of The Serpent's Heart. It is also the easiest one to get among other Luxurious Chests in Enkanomiya. Players only need to switch to Whitenight and Evernight once to reach the pillar.

6) Inside the blue sigil wall northwest of The Serpent's Heart

Kazuha and a Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the sixth Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Luxurious Chest is another one that was locked behind a World Quest. Furthermore, it might take players a lot of time to complete as it also has a time-gate task.

The quest will ask players to water the Dragonbone Flower using the Waters of Lethe. After obtaining a Dragonbone Orb, players can head to an underground cave to receive a sigils order for the blue sigil wall. Lastly, walk through the blue sigil wall according to the sigil order to spawn the Luxurious Chest.

7) Behind the Evernight barrier southwest of The Serpent's Heart

Gorou with a Luxurious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the seventh Luxurious Chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last Luxurious Chest in Enkanomiya is hidden behind an Evernight barrier. Since players are not required to complete any quest for this chest, it is relatively easy to obtain compared to others.

Players need to toggle between Whitenight and Evernight a few times to complete the puzzle. Once they reach the Luxurious Chest, they can simply claim it as it is not sealed by anything else.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Danyal Arabi