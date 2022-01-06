'Collect the five lost books' in Genshin Impact: Book locations and quest guide

There is one quest in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya that requires players to search for five lost books. While it sounds easy, Enkanomiya is a big area, and gamers probably won't be able to search for it without any clues.

To sum it up, Genshin Impact players need to complete four challenges to collect four books and buy the remaining one from a bookstore. Each challenge is located in Enkanomiya, so players are recommended to have access to all waypoints in the area for easier playthrough.

Locations of all five lost books of 'Collection of Dragons and Snakes' world quest in Genshin Impact

You can start the quest by talking to the afterimage in a library (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start the 'Collection of Dragon and Snakes' world quest by talking to an afterimage in The Narrows, Enkanomiya. The librarian will ask you to find five lost books and will give some hints as to where they're located.

1) 'The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku'

The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most accessible book to obtain is 'The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku.' You can buy it from Yae Publishing House in Inazuma City for 1,500 Mora.

2) Location of 'Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records'

Talk to the NPC to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the quest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

'Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records' can be obtained after completing the 'Tricolor File' quest. Since there is no waypoint near the Quest area, you need to use a Phase Gate north of Dainichi Mikoshi. On reaching the Vishap Research Lab, talk to the afterimage to start the quest.

Go through the gate locked behind a Cryo monument (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three locked gates behind different elemental monuments, but you can go directly to the Cryo monument for a fast clearance.

Open the gate by using Cryo attacks and defeat the spawned Vishap. Inside the gate, investigate the shiny item on the ground to obtain the 'Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records' and complete the 'Tricolor File' quest.

3) Location of 'Before Sun and Moon'

Talk to the suspect to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the quest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can only obtain the 'Before Sun and Moon' book after completing the 'Antigonus' world quest. During the task, you need to find Antei (an afterimage) and defeat a Ruin Guard. Both of them are located near a ruin southwest of The Serpent's Heart.

The Ruin Guard will drop the book after being defeated (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Ruin Guard is defeated, you can investigate the shiny item that it dropped, which is the 'Before Sun and Moon' book.

4) Location of 'Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku'

Complete the puzzle to reach an underground room (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the labyrinth on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the 'Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku' book, you can get it by completing Date's Challenge in Genshin Impact. However, you need to complete one puzzle before reaching the NPC.

Follow the instructions below to complete the labyrinth puzzle:

Switch Enkanomiya to Whitenight. Hit both of the Triangular Mechanism once. Switch back Evernight. Go into the maze and activate all monuments using Hydro attacks. Enter the now-unlocked room.

Once you reach the underground, you will encounter a Luxurious Chest and an afterimage. Talk to the afterimage to start the world quest, 'Date's Challenge.'

Make a symmetrical room by moving the walls (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the mirror puzzle on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the quest, you need to complete yet another puzzle where you need to arrange a room into a mirror image. To complete the puzzle, you can follow the instructions below:

Switch Enkanomiya to Whitenight. Pull the lever near the treasure chest. Hit the Triangular Mechanism on your right side twice. Pull the same lever again. Activate the level on the opposite side of the treasure chest. Hit the Triangular Mechanism on your right side twice. Activate the same lever. Hit the Triangular Mechanism on your left side once. Switch to Evernight.

Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Luxurious Chest is unlocked, claim the reward and head back to Date to complete the quest. Inside Date's secret room, there will be an Exquisite Chest with the 'Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku' book in it.

5) Location of 'In the Light, Beneath the Shadow'

Enter the hole on the wall for the first puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the first puzzle on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is no world quest to complete for the 'In the Light, Beneath the Shadow' book, but there are a few puzzles you need to go through.

The first one is located southwest of Dainichi Mikoshi, in a hole on the wall. It is a fairly easy task compared to the one before, and you can complete them by following the instructions below:

Head to the location marked on the map above. Explode the barrel to tear down the wall. Hit the Triangular Mechanism once. Switch to Whitenight. Hit the next Triangular Mechanism once. Switch to Evernight. Activate the sigils on the wall.

Walk into the blue sigil wall in order (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the blue sigil wall in The Serpent's Heart and walk into the wall according to the correct order as shown in the wall earlier. A treasure chest will spawn, and you will receive the last book, 'In the Light, Beneath the Shadow.'

Now that you have collected all five books, return them all to the librarian in The Narrows, Enkanomiya. This quest will unlock the mirror library, where you will find a Luxurious Chest and a Key Sigil.

